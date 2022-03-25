As the grass in eastern North Carolina begins to turn from winter gold back into the green of spring and summer, Brian Weingartz will spend a good deal of the changing season outdoors in his second home — Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.
That’s nothing new for him.
Weingartz is the head groundskeeper at the venerable youth baseball, and now softball, stadium, as well as the veteran commissioner of the Greenville Little Leagues that call that ballpark home. But now, Weingartz also is the commissioner of the Little League Softball World Series.
Elm Street is in its third year, technically, of being the host site of the foremost youth softball event on the planet, but the series has only grown as fast as the pandemic has allowed. Weingartz and many others connected to the tournament hope this is the year for the real thing.
COVID-19 wiped out the scheduled first playing of the series here in 2020, and last year’s inaugural Greenville rendition was played with domestic teams only. It also happened under the weight of strict virus testing and social distancing rules that ultimately affected teams, games and the overall enjoyment of the event for players, families and fans.
The recent omicron surge is now in decline and restrictions are rapidly dissipating along with it. Weingartz is as hopeful as ever that the World Series can be just that for the first time since moving from its former home in Portland, Ore. No matter what happens, the series is set to enact some long-planned changes in setup and format in its quest to help make Sportstown, USA an international destination Aug. 9-15.
“We just don’t know what their participation is going to be,” Weingartz said in a recent interview, adding that he expected a final decision regarding the inclusion of international teams to be made by early summer. “Little League International handles all of that, so the decision will come from them. They have to look at it on a daily or weekly basis. There are a lot of variables and every country is different. There is Canada, and it has some things going on where they’ve had new restrictions put in place the last few weeks. Probably sometime late spring or early summer they will decide.”
Even with that critical piece of the tournament still unknown, Weingartz said planned enhancements to the World Series will move ahead on schedule.
“The World Series is expanding by adding two U.S. teams, one from New England and another from the Northwest, in addition to the Mid-Atlantic, the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest,” Weingartz said. “Basically, they’ve taken the East, divided it into two, and taken the West and divided that into two.”
Also new to the series is a change in format. The tournament will adopt a modified double-elimination setup that pits the winner of a winner’s bracket against the winner of a loser’s bracket in a winner-take-all final.
A regular attendee of the baseball Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., Weingartz knows the international flavor is what makes such events special and unique.
“Having gone to the baseball World Series so many times, it’s fascinating to watch the international teams and their supporters at an event like this. It’s something we don’t get to see every day,” Weingartz said. “At the World Series, to me and I think the people at Little League International, winning is important, of course, but the fact that the players and coaches and families get to interact with people from throughout the U.S. and from around the world is what separates it from other types of events.”
Weingartz said he loves watching the different traditions and rituals of different teams from different places. He wants to see them here.
“I’ll be right in the front row whenever that happens,” he said.
Lessons learned, looking ahead
Last summer was the first real taste of what the World Series can and will bring each year to Greenville, but part of that was some additional wear and tear on the field and surrounding grounds at Elm Street Park. Although that was expected, it’s still a new wrinkle for an old ballpark.
“I think it’s gone as expected,” Weingartz said of the overall change of hosting the event in a venue built for baseball. “We played 38 fall baseball games on it and it went off without a hitch.
“It’s been lots of wear and tear around the facility,” he said of the first full year of the Softball World Series. “Lots of heavy equipment was moved in and out – including some temporary light towers – and I’ve fixed cracked sidewalks on multiple occasions. The park really isn’t set up for that. You can do those types of events there, and it can handle it, but it’s not set up for that.”
As the series tries to take its permanent foothold in the city by welcoming teams from far off places, it also might become a new stronghold for local softball.
After building its own name in the area in recent decades via the Babe Ruth circuit, the Pitt County Girls Softball League has changed its affiliation to Little League. That lays the foundation for a Greenville team to represent North Carolina, and maybe the nation, in future World Series.
“With the Pitt County Girls Softball League, I hope the fact that they have an opportunity to participate in the Little League International softball tournament will help with their local league play in the sense that sometimes the better players don’t gravitate toward the local leagues as much (versus travel leagues), and I’m hoping the opportunity to play in the Little League World Series will make them think, maybe it’s not such a bad idea to play in a local league,” Weingartz said. “Players that are lesser skilled can enhance their game quickly by playing more regularly against better competition.”
As normal life once again seems to be tapping at the door, Weingartz said he hopes to see everything the tournament has traditionally offered players, fans and families, and then some.
What the event looked like last summer was a decided abbreviation compared to what it will be.
“One of the big differences is — when you’re in Williamsport, around all of the concourses, many of the sponsors have space set aside for some interactive stuff,” Weingartz said. “That’s something we couldn’t have last year. But the parking areas we anticipate will be full of sponsors and their activities, and that’s something that kids especially are going to love.”
The pandemic also limited how much staff and crew ESPN was able to utilize for the worldwide broadcast of the games.
“It’s just me speculating, but I would think we’ll be able to see some more of those parent interviews that you see quite a bit in Williamsport,” Weingartz said. “The other thing that’s going to be different is that the young ladies that are not playing in a game will be able to come out and watch the other games. They were not able to do that last year. They had to go back to the hotel ... and that was kind of a downer. That’s going to be a big difference.”