C.M. Eppes Middle School students on Thursday got a first look at parts of their school that have been closed for a year due to hurricane damage, but emergency repairs have begun on other areas to keep classrooms from having to be condemned.
The Pitt County Board of Education this week voted to spend about $850,000 for structural repairs to keep floors from caving in underneath a 65-year-old single-story wing. Students are scheduled to occupy six classrooms of the wing when the fall semester begins on Monday.
“Our engineer feels that if we can start the process now and get the repairs done under this section of the building then we can avoid them being condemned for that area,” Pitt County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson said. “We would still be able to hold class while we’re (working) underneath the building.
“We can’t lose any more square footage at that school,” he said. “That’s why we’re requesting this.”
This will be the second consecutive year that Eppes has begun without being able to bring its students together under one roof. All seventh- and eighth-graders had to begin the 2020-21 school year virtually after a thunderstorm ripped off a temporary roof installed to protect the two-story building damaged by Hurricane Isaias.
Neighboring Immanuel Baptist Church allowed Eppes to use its classroom space throughout the last academic year while a 1955 section of the school was repaired.
Then in April, a shift along a cinder block wall in a section of the school built in 1968 led structural engineers to identify flaws that dated back to its construction. The repair involves creating holes, installing reinforcing bars and filling with grout at intervals 2-3 feet apart along every wall in the building. Ten modular classrooms were installed this summer to accommodate students displaced by these issues.
The most recently discovered structural repair needs are aging floor joists similar to those repaired in another area in 2016. Five years ago, engineers recommended periodic internal inspections that would identify any other deficiencies in flooring. The next one was to due to be completed in October 2021.
“With the other things going on this summer, we decided not to wait a couple of other months,” Johnson said, adding that the deterioration over the last five years had been greater than expected.
Johnson said in an interview that having the school board vote to declare the Eppes repairs to be an emergency does not mean that the classroom space is unsafe for use. It simply allowed the repairs to begin immediately as opposed to months from now.
“It could quickly become an unsafe-for-use situation if you do not go in and repair it now," he said. “We don’t want to take a chance.”
Pitt County Schools Director of Facilities Aaron Errickson told the Board of Education earlier this month that the kitchen, locker rooms and hallways around the gymnasium cannot be used until repairs are completed.
The band room, dining hall and gym are not directly affected. While the school’s kitchen cannot be used, he said meals will be prepared at J.H. Rose High School and transported to Eppes.