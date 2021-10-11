C.M. Eppes Middle School has been undergoing construction and repairs for more than a year, but on Monday the school celebrated a different kind of building project — body building.
Following a ribbon cutting, dozens of students had a chance to use new exercise equipment in the school’s DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. Eppes was one of three schools in North Carolina to receive $100,000 in state-of-the-art fitness equipment from the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils.
“You guys have dealt with hurricanes, challenging times but really persevered,” Body by Jake fitness icon Jake Steinfeld told students and staff via Zoom. “When you come together as a community and don’t quit, great things happen.”
In addition to the coronavirus pandemic, Eppes has been plagued by facilities issues since Hurricane Isaias and subsequent storms damaged the school in August 2020. Seventh-graders spent the 2020-21 school year attending classes across the street in space donated by Immanuel Baptist Church.
In the spring of 2021, structural deficiencies discovered in a different area of the school forced additional classrooms to close. Ten mobile classrooms have been added to campus to accommodate those learners displaced by the latest repairs.
In February, Eppes health and physical education teacher Tricia Hurt asked Principal Kim Harris if the school could potentially add one more construction project, a fitness center. Hurt, who had launched a staff workout group that met after school, led the Eppes’ effort to apply for the center. She created a video explaining the challenges the school had undergone and said Eppes had made fitness a focus.
Eppes was chosen along with middle schools in Charlotte and Perquimans County to receive cardio equipment, such as stationary bikes and elliptical exercisers; strength-training machines; and circuit-training equipment.
Harris on Monday said Hurt is the reason the school can offer the DON’T QUIT center to students and staff.
“I can’t take credit for this,” she said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by N.C. Reps. Brian Farkas and Kandie Smith, Superintendent Ethan Lenker and school board representatives Caroline Doherty and Anna Barrett Smith. “Ms. Hurt had an idea and she came, and I gave her permission to run with it. I was her support team in the beginning and then everybody else jumped on board.”
The fitness center, located in an annex building that serves as a field house for the school, contains pairs of most equipment to capitalize on social and motivational aspects of group exercise, Hurt said.
Steinfeld, chairman of the NFGFC launched the program to equip elementary and middle schools with fitness centers with a goal of ending childhood obesity. Since 2012, centers have been delivered to 36 states and Washington, D.C. North Carolina is among four states being added this year.
Steinfeld said that seeing the students on the screen reminded him of his middle school days in Brooklyn, New York.
“I was an overweight kid,” he said. “I had a bad stutter growing up and my dad bought me a set of weights when I was 13 years old. Those weights changed my life because not only did the weights build my body, but it built my confidence and my self-esteem.”
Eppes’ eighth-grade student Brooklynne Evans was eager to get started using the equipment. A basketball and volleyball player, she said the new center should provide a place for not only the school’s athletes but for all students to work out.
After spending the year attending classes across the street, Brooklynne said she was excited to hear about the center opening.
“I feel like something good needed to happen because last year was a stressful year,” she said.
Hurt agreed.
“One of the reasons that I wanted to apply for this is we, as a school, just kind of felt like what more could happen?” she said.
“The thing that I hope they understand (is) don’t be afraid to take chances, even though it seems impossible and it seems like, who would ever do this for us?” Hurt said. “I hope they understand that this is ours now and it’s something that was given to us to help us rebuild our school and our community.”