Last summer, with theaters across the globe closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Other Palace in London opened with a digital production of “Songs for a New World.” This month, ECU’s Loessin Playhouse makes its return to the stage with the same title.
What makes the 25-year-old musical, written and composed by Jason Robert Brown, such a timely choice?
“It’s all about people who are on the precipice of change, an incredible sort of life change or something major happening around them,” Director Bryan Conger said. “I couldn’t think of anything any more relevant than that right now, us all sort of being in constant flux, day to day sort of pivoting and dealing with things as they come.”
For ECU theater students, what has come with COVID-19 over the past year has ranged from a complete shutdown of performances last spring to radio theater-style recordings in the fall of 2020 and an abbreviated, virtual playhouse season to start this year.
Jayme Host, director of ECU’s School of Theatre and Dance, said that, even without being able to invite an audience into McGinnis Theater for performances this spring, having three main-stage productions is a step forward for students.
“This is not what they envisioned a year of college to be in a performing arts program,” Host said, adding that the university hopes to return to a full season next year. “But they also have witnessed how many comparable university programs have simply remained online the entire year, so they are very grateful.”
Dance majors were among the few students who were able to choose to continue to participate in some on-campus instruction during the fall semester. But theater students were limited to virtual rehearsals and performances until classes resumed in January.
Allie Jessee could hardly wait to get back into McGinnis. “Music for a New World,” which features range of genres, including pop, jazz and gospel, is the Apex native’s first full production since “Into the Woods” in 2019. She and “Music for a New World” castmate LaShaun Winslow were featured in “The Jury” in the fall of 2020, but that play had to be filmed as a staged reading when the university moved to virtual instruction due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
“All of my musical theater and acting friends I haven’t gotten to see except on Zoom,” Jessee, a sophomore musical theater and professional acting major, said. “So it’s been so exciting to go to rehearsal. Even though we can’t hug and we still have masks on, it’s just been so nice to be able to talk to people in person and to see them work and do their art in real time, which I have not been able to do since before the pandemic.”
Before the pandemic, Conger would not have chosen “Music for a New World,” which originally was performed with a cast of only four actors. ECU productions generally feature much larger casts in order to offer more students a chance to hone their craft onstage.
Conger expanded the show, which he describes as closer to a song cycle or review than a musical, to feature a cast of 10, including half a dozen primary singers and four dancers.
Cast members wear masks and remain 6 feet apart during rehearsals and performances, practices that Jessee expects may continue to be required beyond this season.
“I think, at least for the rest of my college experience, it’s probably going to look a little more like that than what happened my freshman year,” she said. “I used to be a little more saddened and scared by that. But after doing ‘Songs for a New World,’ I can see how it still works. You can still have a connected and powerful show.”
For Conger, another challenge of the current season was preparing his theater students for a performance that would include little to no audience.
“That (audience) is such an integral part of theater; it’s that sort of a missing character,” he said. “So when you don’t have a full audience, there’s something about the energy that shifts and changes.”
To make “Songs for a New World” available for audiences, the production was filmed last month while it was staged before a small group, limited to one guest for each cast or crew member. Performances will be available for streaming from March 12-14.
“One of the blessings out of this pandemic is that we were able to get funding to put in a five-camera setup so we can share our productions virtually,” Host said. “We’re running a full production, but we’re filming it. That gives us a little more artistic control.”
Whether the traditional live theater audience will embrace virtual attendance is uncertain. Last fall’s virtual lineup of radio theater-style dramas and videotaped dance performances were free to viewers. Performances of “Songs for a New World,” Spring Dance 2021 and “Lysistrata” are ticketed events. Although the $10 fee ($5 for students) is less expensive than typical show admission, Host said the revenue is needed.
“We lost almost a whole year’s revenue from the playhouse,” she said. “Having lost that revenue has been challenging.”
Conger wants the virtual production to retain the feel of a theater performance without cuts or close-ups that are more characteristic of television and film.
“For the most part, I wanted people to feel like they were watching it in the theater, so you get sort of the full picture of the whole stage the whole time,” he said. “I just never wanted people to forget that this was a theater production.”
Spring theater shows feature costuming and set design that were absent during the fall’s audio series.
“You can make theater with just an actor and a story to tell but you do realize all of the things that design adds and the worlds they create and also how that changes actors and their performance,” Conger said. “I’m so happy to have all the collaborators back.”
Winslow, a musical theater and professional acting major, said that costumes and a set seemed like luxuries after last semester. Due to time constraints, actors had neither for “The Jury.”
“We were so excited to be able to have those things and knowing that not every theater is blessed with being able to have all those things right now,” the sophomore said. “It was nice to feel some sort of sense of normalcy in this whole process.”
Winslow, who grew up singing in church in his native Elizabeth City, also cherishes the chance to return to his gospel roots with some of the selections from “Songs for a New World.”
“My first show coming back is this music (that is) rooted in my church background, so it was very satisfying,” he said. “It’s just something that felt very right to do, it felt very right for the time that we’re in.
“I think it all has to do with the messages that it sends,” he said. “The entire show is summed up by saying, ‘We’ll be fine.’ I think that’s the message that people need to hear right now.”
“Songs for a New World” will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. on March 12-13 and 2 p.m. on March 14. Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for students Tickets to all virtual Loessin Playhouse performances, which include Spring Dance 2021 and “Lysistrata,” are available for $24. Visit theatredance.ecu.edu/current-season or call 328-6829 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.