The Alpha Nu Chapter of the honorary sorority Alpha Delta Kappa inducted five new teachers into its membership this month.
Alpha Delta Kappa is an international sorority of women educators. Members combine their expertise, energy and talents to serve their communities and schools in a variety of altruistic projects, according to the organization.
Leslie Buck of North Pitt High School, Erica Hines of Ayden Elementary, Miranda Holland of South Central High School, Beth Keeter of D.H. Conly High School and Dallas Mitchell of Green County Intermediate were inducted during a ceremony at the Seahorse Restaurant in Greenville on Jan. 2.
These women are recognized for their commitment to educational excellence, professional development, support of their schools, communities and the teaching profession, the organization reported.
The sorority was founded in 1947 by Agnes Shipman Robertson, Marie Southall, Marie Neal and Hattie Poppino to recognize and support outstanding women educators.
The sorority, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri has more than 1,200 chapters located in very state, and around the world in Australia, Canada, Jamaica, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.
In the past two years, the 29,000 members have given $12 million in monetary and other gifts, nearly $2 million in scholarships, and 2 million hours of voluntary service to their communities and schools.
During the Greenville meeting, the local membership collected winter coats and gloves for their January Altruistic project. The garments will be distributed to students in need at Northwest Elementary.