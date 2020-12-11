After Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday came Giving Tuesday, a day that celebrates the season of giving — and several generous Sound Rivers’ donors are leading the way.
On Giving Tuesday, Sound Rivers launched a holiday fundraiser in which each donation to the grassroots conservation organization will be doubled.
“We are thrilled to announce that several generous benefactors will be matching all gifts through Dec. 15 up to $15,000. During this first two weeks of December, your gift will go twice as far to fight for stronger clean-water protections, increase access to your rivers, monitor for threats to your waterways and hold polluters accountable,” said Heather Deck, executive director of Sound Rivers.
Deck said each donation will help keep Sound Rivers’ riverkeepers on the water on the upper and lower Neuse and the Tar-Pamlico rivers, directly impacting their work to protect the rivers, lakes and streams of eastern North Carolina.
“Your support keeps our mission to protect your clean water alive and strong, and we are so thankful,” Deck said.
Donations can be made through the Sound Rivers website at soundrivers.org/donate-now.
Sound Rivers is a private, nonprofit organization that guards the health and natural beauty of the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico river basins.
The organization works with concerned citizens to monitor, protect, restore and preserve the watersheds covering 23 percent of North Carolina’s land mass. Its mission is to provide clean water to our communities for consumption, recreation, nature preservation and agricultural use.
Founded in 2015 with the merger of two of the state’s oldest grassroots conservation organizations, Sound Rivers combines the deep history of advocacy of the Neuse River Foundation, established in 1980, and the Pamlico-Tar River Foundation, established in Washington in 1981.
Their merger into Sound Rivers has created a powerful advocate to protect cherished waterways and bolster impact within the state of North Carolina.
Three full-time riverkeepers monitor and protect the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico river basins, serving as scientific experts and educational resources to schools and communities in the watershed.