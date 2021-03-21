Following a year in which church fundraisers have been virtually nonexistent, soup’s on at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
The church will host its eighth annual Stone Soup fundraiser March 31 with a drive-through format. Orders have been pouring in since sales opened on March 17 for the event, a fundraiser for the church’s food pantry.
“This time last year, we never expected the pandemic to affect the world the way it has,” said Miki Ragsdale, who chairs the event, along with Suzanne Pecheles and Ann Whichard. “It has been a tough year and as a result, there is even more determination to raise funds for the pantry despite COVID limitations.”
Nonprofit organizations around the world have felt the strain as concerns over COVID-19 have continued to prompt cancellations of charitable events. According to Charities Aid Foundation of America, nearly 75 percent of charities surveyed had seen a reduction in donations during the coronavirus pandemic. Half predicted a decline of more than 20 percent in contributions over a 12-month period.
Closer to home, St. Paul and other churches hosting events to benefit local charities were forced to cancel in the spring of 2020. While many had hoped to be able to resume their usual activities by 2021, they are still having to adapt. Both St. James United Methodist Church’s Spring Fling, traditionally held in April, and First Presbyterian Church’s Mayfest are unable to move forward as hoped this year.
“It’s not going to be any white tents out on the field. There’s not going to be a live auction. No breakfast sales,” Chris Garcia, St. James director of congregational engagement, said of the annual Spring Fling fundraiser, which since 1993 has drawn crowds to the church on Sixth Street for a yard sale, chicken dinner sale, auction and other events.
“We thought it was going to be, first of all, illegal and definitely irresponsible for us to have a gathering of that size (this spring).”
Spring Fling, which brought in an estimated $45,000 in 2019, has generated more than $1 million for area nonprofits its 29-year history. Last year, the church surprised 10 area nonprofits with donations totaling more than $30,000, despite the cancellation of the event.
“Early on, the founders of Spring Fling decided that we should set aside money every year in an endowment fund that would grow,” Garcia said. “In case there was a time when the event itself couldn’t be held, we could still help organizations in the community.”
This year, nearly $20,000 in Spring Fling grant funding will be divided among CareNet Counseling, Pitt County Council on Aging, JOY Soup Kitchen, Lamb’s Place, Little Willie Center and ECU Smiles (oral health care).
In addition to financial donations to half a dozen of the nearly two dozen organizations that applied for grants, the church is planning what it calls a “Flingless” Spring Fling next month. Church volunteers will spend the day helping nonprofits with service projects such as painting and landscaping. In addition, St. James has asked members to consider contributing money they would have spent at Spring Fling to help maintain the endowment.
The one event that seemed like a safe bet is the annual chicken dinner, which will be held as planned on April 17.
“It’s because of the way we do it,” Garcia said. “People were wearing gloves, handing bags out to (people in) cars; that’s how we’ve always done it. It was a drive-through event before these drive-through events were necessary.”
First Presbyterian has managed to salvage a traditional event of its annual Mayfest, a plant sale that will be held outside the church on May 1. Associate Pastor Amanda Hines said the golf tournament usually held in conjunction with the event is being planned for the summer and the yard sale is being postponed until fall.
“We can do more typical Mayfest then, we’re hoping,” Hines said. “At that point, people will have been vaccinated. We’re counting on it being more of a normal set of guidelines. If everything goes well, we wouldn’t have to take as many precautions and may have better turnout.”
Mayfest, now in its 22nd year, generates $30,000 to $35,000 a year for charities. Although First Presbyterian was unable to host any of the traditional fundraising events associated with Mayfest last year, church members donated about $8,000, which was divided between two nonprofits, Lamb’s Place and Operation Sunshine.
The church is scheduled to begin accepting applications for this year’s grants in May. In addition, First Presbyterian has designated May 1-9 as Mayfest Days of Giving, a time when it will ask members to contribute foster care kit items for Children’s Home Society and gift cards to be donated to local nonprofits.
“Reaching out to the community through mission work is the heart of First Presbyterian Church,” Hines said. “We love to help other people. It’s so much a part of who we are that we want to figure out a way to do that even in the pandemic.”
In March 2020, St. Paul’s announced that its seventh annual Stone Soup fundraiser, which was scheduled for April 8 last year, had been renamed “No-Show Stone Soup.” Supporters were asked to continue to contribute, even when no soup or pottery was being sold.
Whichard said organizers were surprised that the fundraising effort generated $42,000, surpassing the 2019 total of $35,000.
“That was just an astounding number for us,” she said. “I think that people just so wanted to help at that time, and they saw this as a great opportunity. We were shocked, especially at the numbers of first-time contributors. (People) really wanted to help.”
Restaurants have traditionally played a key role in Stone Soup by donating soups for the fundraiser. But Whichard said that this year, the church felt it was important to purchase the soups since restaurants also have been affected financially by the pandemic.
“A lot of the restaurant (owners) have said ‘No, we don’t want to be paid,’ but we have offered,” she said.
All donations help to support the 15-year-old church food pantry, which serves about 300 people a week. Whichard that while demand has fluctuated, the pantry has seen some of its largest numbers of people since the beginning of the pandemic.
“As people have suffered from food insecurity, we just felt like we needed to keep our pantry going and keep trying to help these neighbors who might not be able to make ends meet because of the pandemic or whatever their circumstances were,” she said. “We just still felt the need to provide.”
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s drive-through Stone Soup fundraiser will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. March 31 at 495 E. Third St. Advance orders are required no later than 11 a.m. March 30. A limited number of quarts of soup are available $15 at stonesoup-enc.org while supplies last. Participating restaurants include: Café Duo, Christy’s Europub, Coastal Fog, Dickinson Avenue Public House, Great Harvest Bread Company, Larry Barbour of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Nino’s Cucina Italiana, The Rickhouse, Scarborough Fare, Starlight Café, The Scullery and Village Point Market.