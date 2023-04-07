Angie Miller has spent nearly 25 years of her career as a media coordinator for school libraries. But a year ago, her story took an unexpected turn.
After two decades at Chicod School, Miller told District Media Specialist Meredith Hill that she was ready for a new assignment.
“She said, ‘I think I could really make an impact if I went to a different school. Something is calling me to go to South Greenville,’” Hill said, recalling the conversation.
Miller’s answer not only helped to revitalize the school’s media center but also earned her recognition as Pitt County Schools’ media coordinator of the year. The Board of Education kicked off National School Library Month earlier this week by awarding Miller and honoring her colleagues throughout the school district.
“They do so many wonderful things in our schools, not just provide a wonderful space for our kids to come in and get the information that they need,” Director of Digital Learning Tim DeCresie said. “They help coordinate all sorts of makerspace projects where students come in and do all that critical thinking with technology and STEM activities. … They do whatever it is they need to do to inspire kids to want to learn and to find the joy in learning.”
The move to South Greenville took Miller back where she started, not in her career, but in kindergarten. It was the first school Miller attended after her family moved from Raleigh to Greenville in 1976. She went on to earn a bachelor of science in health education and child development from East Carolina University. After returning to ECU for her master’s degree in library science, the former Sheppard Memorial Library Bookmobile driver shifted gears in her education career, becoming a media coordinator.
But while Miller settled in at Chicod, where she would spend the majority of her career, South Greenville’s media center in recent years has experienced more than its share of turnover.
“There have been several media coordinators kind of in and out,” Hill said. “We’ve had T.A.s (teacher assistants) in that position. We’ve had substitutes in that position. We’ve had people who were not school librarians but academic librarians in that position. It’s been a journey there. But this year she has really transformed that program.”
South Greenville Principal Alison Covington agreed and said the media center has tripled its circulation since Miller arrived at the school in August. Miller began a schoolwide reading challenge, a poetry club for fourth and fifth-grade girls and a Battle of the Books team.
“She has turned our media center into a place where students now want to be,” Covington said. “She’s really turned it back into a hub and a positive place. She has reignited the love of learning in our building, and it is just phenomenal to see.”
Miller’s was among many recognitions during Monday’s monthly meeting. Among students and staff noted for achievements are:
- Abigail Buhrman of Sam D. Bundy Elementary for winning the North Carolina Lung Cancer Initiative Poster Contest
- Kaylee Goff of A.G. Cox Middle School for being chosen to perform with the 2023 Middle School All-State Band
- Zamareya Jones of North Pitt High School for being chosen as the 2022 District 3 North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s player of the year as well as the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association player of the year.
- Pitt County Schools Athletic Director Rob Maloney for being selected as the 2023 North Carolina Athletic Directors Association State Award of Merit recipient.
- D.H. Conley students Landon Elks and Annaclaire Hudson, who received first-place honors in community giving at DECA state competition. Their adviser is Tabitha Hudson.
Mock trial
J.H. Rose High School’s mock trial teams were recognized for receiving competition honors.
The school’s green team won the regional championship and the state tournament, qualifying North Carolina at the national championship May 17-20 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Team members are: Reagan Carson, Cameron Dally, Abby Ershadi, Mary Elizabeth Hutchinson, Brielle McGillicuddy, Kinsley Tate White, Alex Cooper, Murray Hughes, Katie Morris and Abi Hamilton (alternate).
The school’s blue team was runner-up in regional competition. Members are Abbie Pudlo, Maria Workman, Caroline Alexander, Ellie Surles, Ra’mya Monroe, Anna Kate Nisbet, Zofia Silver, Allen Hutchinson, Braxton Kea and Tara Drake (alternate).
Coaches are Liza Knight, Diane Padilla and Andrew Pierce of the Rose faculty and Hailey Bunce, an assistant district attorney in Pitt County, is attorney coach.
Technology Student Association
Ayden Middle School students were recognized for receiving honors at the Technology Student Association state competition including:
- Kayleigh Shue, first place in career prep and mass production
- Jada Alston and Daisy Hall-Lopez, first place in mass production. Jaden Joyner placed third.
- Jordan Stewart, first place in cybersecurity and construction challenge and second place in flight
- Micah Baker and Ryan Jones, first place in construction challenge, second in structural engineering and third in mass production. Ryan also won third in digital photography.
- Caitlyn Hall, Kylie Jones and Gracie Tyson, second place in biotechnology and mass production. Kylie also won first place in construction challenge and second in career prep.
- Brayden Smith, first place in construction challenge and structural engineering and third in mass production.
- Brett Becerra, first place in structural engineering
- JT Worrell, first place in off the grid and second in coding.
- Josie McAlduff, first place in off the grid
- Sunny Harrington, Ben Hilliard and Sophia Woolard, first place in junior solar sprint.
- Chloe Williams, first place in junior solar sprint and second in coding.