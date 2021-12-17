Dressed in a red shirt decorated with Santa Claus, surf boards and palm trees, Principal Alison Covington looked like an educator ready to say goodbye to students before Christmas vacation.
But as children lined the halls of South Greenville Elementary School to greet her on Thursday, Covington was being introduced as the Wells Fargo Northeast Regional Principal of the Year.
Covington, who was named Pitt County Schools Principal of the Year in October, is the district’s second educator to receive regional honors this month. Pitt County Schools Teacher of the Year Clinton Todd, a science instructor at J.H. Rose High School, was named Northeast Regional Teacher of the Year on Dec. 9.
“Behind every great school are great leaders,” said Elena Ashburn, 2021 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year, announcing that Covington is among nine finalists for the state award.
“Those of you who know Ms. Covington share with me that she is a leader, a friend and an inspiration,” she said. “She leads from a place of love and works each day to ensure that she serves all students and recognizes their individual talents for who they are.”
Covington has been an educator for 18 years, most of them in Pitt County Schools. A graduate of Virginia’s Longwood University, she began her career as a math teacher, serving at Wintergreen, Hope and Ayden middle schools before pursuing her master of school administration degree in the Principal Fellows program at East Carolina University.
Friends and colleagues surprised the Virginia native with a celebration in the school media center that included Covington’s children, Madison and Brendan. Her father, Bruce Covington and sister, Lindsey Covington, also an educator, drove from Richmond, Va., for the announcement.
“It is very exciting for me to see all of your faces, to have my dad here,” Covington said, tearfully. “I am surprised, but what I am most excited about is now we can go and forge forward and show all the amazing things that South Greenville has done.”
Covington served as an assistant principal at Falkland and South Greenville before becoming principal at Belvoir Elementary. When the South Greenville principal’s job became available, she asked Superintendent Ethan Lenker if she could return to the school, one of few in the district designated by the state as a ReStart School, a low-performing school given additional flexibility in an effort to affect student achievement.
“Alison’s always liked working with kids,” her father said. “She’s always been helping kids who were having a hard time in school.
But Bruce Covington said he was initially less than enthusiastic about the idea of his daughter leading South Greenville, which he viewed as a tough assignment.
The school made headlines in August 2019 when a disgruntled parent was arrested for threatening gang violence there. An annual report card issued by the state in 2019 showed that South Greenville had received an F for the second consecutive year and for the fourth time since the state began assigning school performance grades in 2014.
In March 2020, Covington began her new role at the school, which has had about a half dozen leaders in the last decade. Two weeks after her start, schools across the state and nation were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lenker said Covington and her staff have made tremendous progress over the nearly two years since she arrived.
“If you ever doubted the power of the principal, you can see it now,” he said. “It makes a world of difference. A little over two years ago, we had gone through numerous principals.”
Lenker recalls being initially hesitant to move Covington from Belvoir, where she had been successful, to give her the new assignment that she requested.
“But obviously, from day one she came in here, and it was the new South Greenville,” he said. “You’ve seen what she’s done in the atmosphere of this school.”
Assistant Principal Taimak Willis read comments from faculty members, who watched the presentation on Zoom along with students in their classrooms.
Kindergarten teacher Heather Pittman praised Covington for setting high expectations for staff and students.
“She holds everybody accountable,” Pittman wrote. “This has been a huge thing that has helped change the culture here at South Greenville.”
Physical education teacher Lucas Longest agreed, writing that since Covington’s arrival “students are learning, behaving and enjoying coming to school.”
Following the announcement, students and teachers lined the hallways, applauding and holding banners they had made to congratulate their principal. Covington said the students are her motivation.
“Every time I walk into your classrooms, you are trying your best, you are loving each other, you are taking care of each other,” she told students. “Continue to do that because you are going to be the change in this world that we need. We’re so excited that you are here at South Greenville, and we get to make that change together.”