Women in leadership at South Central High and South Greenville Elementary schools have been recognized as principal and assistant principal of the year for Pitt County Schools.
Principal Alison Covington and Assistant Principal Yolanda Brickhouse received their awards Thursday at the annual banquet, sponsored by Pitt County Farm Bureau.
Kim Harris of C.M. Eppes Middle School and Deirdre Ingram of Belvoir Elementary School were finalists for principal of the year. Lavetta Roundtree of South Greenville and Daniale Stancil of Hope Middle School were finalists for assistant principal of the year.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker expressed gratitude to all school administrators for their work during a challenging year in which schools are still dealing with the effects of COVID-19.
“It’s been a year,” he said. “I know what you’ve put up with. I’ve had the conversations; I know how you’ve stuck with it.”
Lenker singled out Harris for having the added challenge of a school facility that has experienced storm damage and structural deficiencies over the past 14 months.
“I surely appreciate everything everyone has done this school year,” he said.
This year appears to be the first time in the history of the district that all nominees for both honors were female, part of a growing number of women in school leadership across the country.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, women accounted for 54.6 percent of the nation’s school principals in 2017-18. In Pitt County Schools, women fill about 60 percent of the school principal roles.
Both Covington and Brickhouse discussed how they exceeded expectations in order to achieve.
Brickhouse, a native of Elizabeth City, was born prematurely with odds against her survival.
“I wanted to impact students who may have been counted out from birth just like myself,” she said as she accepted her award. “That fuels my passion to do what I do each and every day.”
In an interview following the ceremony, Brickhouse said she weighed only 1 pound at birth.
“My mom tells me all the time, ‘You have a purpose. You have a purpose for being here,’” she said, tearfully. “Everybody thought I was dead, and here I am today.”
Brickhouse attended East Carolina University, where she received undergraduate and graduate degrees in special education. She taught exceptional children at E.B. Aycock Middle School for more than a decade, returning to ECU for a master’s in school administration. Four years ago, she assumed her current role at South Central.
“Being an assistant principal, I feel I can impact everyone,” she said. “I can touch students, I can touch teachers, I can touch families on a larger scale.
“I wanted to step into this role,” Brickhouse said. “(For someone) giving a girl like me, from a small town, an opportunity to do better, I’m just so grateful.”
Brickhouse is pursuing a doctoral degree at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
Covington told an audience at Rock Springs Center that she did not expect her name to be called. She said that both Harris and Ingram, who formerly served as Covington’s assistant principal at Belvoir, helped her achieve her leadership goals.
Covington, a Virginia native, has been an educator for 18 years, most of them in Pitt County Schools. A graduate of Virginia’s Longwood University, she began her career as a math teacher, serving at Wintergreen, Hope and Ayden middle schools before pursuing her master of school administration degree in the Principal Fellows program at ECU.
She served as an assistant principal at Falkland and South Greenville before becoming principal at Belvoir Elementary. When the principal’s job at South Greenville became available, Covington asked the district if she could return.
“Being the assistant principal at South Greenville really gave me the passion to want to go back,” she said. “I really love the kids and the community there.”
Covington began her new role in March 2020, just two weeks before schools across the state and nation were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. She and her staff have spent the last year and a half working to implement changes at South Greenville, one of few schools in the district designated by the state as a ReStart School, a low-performing school given additional flexibility in an effort to affect student achievement.
Covington said her fellow educators have “rebranded” the school as “the new South Greenville,” a name the school has been using in its promotions on social media. But she said it is more than a hashtag.
“It’s a happy, positive place that really good teaching and learning is going on,” she said. “We were able to beat the (achievement) projections that we were given by the state, in one year of COVID life. If we can do that then, the sky is the limit for what we can do in a regular school year.
“At South Greenville, we have a motto that says ‘I am a dreamer,’” Covington said. “This (award) is going to be able to go back home with us and show our kids, ‘We know you are a dreamer. No matter the things you have to go through, you can achieve anything you want.’”