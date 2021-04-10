Greenville is a little greener now that it is officially part of a 3,000-mile biking and hiking trail that runs from Maine to Florida, officials said.
The East Coast Greenway winds through the country’s most populated corridor, connecting 15 states and 450 cities from Key West, Florida, to the southern Canadian border.
A complementary route of the East Coast Greenway runs along the coast of North Carolina, offering users an alternate loop through a different part of the state as they travel on foot or bike.
In the fall of 2019, a 2.4-mile section of Greenville’s South Tar River Greenway was designated as a part of that loop. Because of COVID-19, a dedication planned for April 2020 was postponed until Friday.
The East Coast Greenway Alliance and the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department held a small, socially distanced dedication on the pedestrian bridge at the Town Common.
“We are really fortunate to be a part of the East Coast Greenway,” said Andrew Schmidt, executive director of the Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It is a really impressive trail. It was the most visited park in the United States in 2020. I’m excited from a tourism perspective to have the South Tar Greenway as part of this overall East Coast Greenway.”
Schmidt said outdoor recreation tourism is now the fastest-growing segment in the travel industry, which will benefit Greenville.
“The South Tar River Greenway is incredibly scenic,” he said. “But when you come off it at the Town Common, you have the best of the other world — our Uptown District. So you can take the trail then you are feet away from restaurants, retail, and soon, lodging.
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly thanked U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr for helping the city obtain a grant which allowed the greenway to be extended.
“We are one little piece to a huge pie that extends the entire eastern seaboard,” Connelly said.
Sarah Sanford, the Virginia and North Carolina coordinator of the East Coast Greenway Alliance, noted that in 2020, the greenway hosted 50 million bikes, runs and walks, “which is the highest number we’ve had yet,” she said.
“The Greenway offers a safe place for bicyclists, walkers, runners and more — of all ages abilities — to commute, exercise, and visit new destinations,” she said.
“We are thrilled to have the South Tar Greenway as a key segment of our coastal route,” Sanford said. “With beautiful views of the river and convenient walking and biking connection into the city, this section of the Greenway is a wonderful resource for locals and tourists alike.”
Sanford highlighted House Bill 130, introduced in February, that would designate the East Coast Greenway as an official state trail and a unit of the state parks system.
“The bill passed the House 114 to 1 and is now making its way through the Senate,” she said.
She thanked state Reps. Kandie Smith and Brian Farkas, who were at the dedication, for being co-sponsors of the bill.
Director of Recreation and Parks Gary Fenton, on his last day before retiring, said his previous work with the Columbus, Ohio, Recreation and Parks Department and the Northern Virginia Regional Authority gave him the opportunity to see the positive effects an extensive and connected trail system have on the surrounding community.
Much of the East Coast Greenway is off-road, but some of it does follow roadways, which is recommended for experienced riders only.
“The ultimate goal is to make the whole East Coast Greenway off-road. It is a vision worth pursuing,” Fenton said.
Fenton said the trails, or “long, skinny parks,” are projects that are like planting seeds.
“This seed was planted some time ago. And the ‘tree’ is growing. It is getting bigger and bigger and creating more trees — the trail is growing,” he said.
“We are not finished. The East Coast Greenway will probably not be completely off-road until I’m gone. But, people will be benefitting from that for decades and centuries to come,” Fenton said.
The pandemic brought awareness to the importance of parks, he said.
“Sometimes we miss the fact that recreation is really re-creation,” Fenton said. “It is being made again, it’s being refreshed and renewed.”