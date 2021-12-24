A need for more room and a desire for easier community access are the reasons while Pitt County’s Register of Deeds is moving to a new location in the new year.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to purchase for $1.25 million the former AgCarolina Farm Credit Union building on First Street.
The building is 8,000 square feet, double the amount of space the Register of Deeds currently occupies in the Pitt County Courthouse, said Lisa Nichols, Pitt County’s register. Her office occupies spaces on the first floor and basement of the old courthouse section.
“That gives us plenty of room for growth for the future,” Nichols said.
The register of deeds is an elected county office that issues marriage licenses and certifies birth, death and marriage certificates. The office also records documents involving land, including agreements, corporate documents, deeds, easements, leases and subdivision maps, according to the Pitt County website.
Veterans’ military discharge records also are kept in the office.
Nichols said discussions about space needs at the register of deeds office have gone on for years.
“We already don’t print real estate books anymore because we ran out of space in the real estate area,” Nichols said. “We have maybe, two, probably could stretch it to three years of space left in our vital records section.”
Moving to the new location will be more convenient for residents, she said.
“Parking will be better because there are 37 parking spots with that building. Citizens won’t have to deal with heavy court days, waiting in lines to get through the checkpoint to get to the office. It will be a lot more help to the public,” Nichols said.
Several years ago the Pitt County commissioners decided to close all entrances to the courthouse except for one facing Evans Street. Metal detectors were installed and people who have business in the courthouse, whether it be a court proceeding, visiting the sheriff’s office or getting a record from Nichols’ office, have to pass through security.
On days with heavy district court calendars, which can have about 700 cases, the wait can be lengthy. That can pose problems due to increased traffic at the register’s office.
“Ever since COVID hit us our business has more than doubled, especially in real estate,” Nichols said.
Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott said finding more space for the register of deeds office has been part of budgeting discussions for several years. At one time, county officials weighed building a new facility to house Nichols’ office along with the offices of the tax collector and tax appraiser.
Eliott said Nichols approached him about two months ago with the idea of purchasing the AgCarolina building, which had been on the market for more than a year.
Nichols researched a number of other counties and discovered most register of deeds offices are located outside the county courthouse, Elliott said.
Nichols said the building will only need minor renovations to accommodate her space needs. Elliott said the county has budgeted about $140,000 for the renovations and installation of a fiber optic network.
Nichols said along with providing easier access to customers, she is excited to have all her staff in one section.
“Most of our staff is cross trained. I have a few newer employees and I’m excited to get everybody crossed trained so that everybody will know everything in the register of deeds office,” Nichols said.
The register of deeds office has a staff of 10, including Nichols and a part-time employee.
Elliott said there is a 45-day due diligence period before the sale is finalized and the renovations can begin.
The goal is to have the office open before the end of the second quarter of 2022, he said.