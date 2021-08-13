The popular party band Spare Change is scheduled to hit the Sunday in the Park stage at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St.
A 60 percent chance of showers is in the forecast as of today, but for now the show will go on. For weather-related event changes, call 252-758-7246 on Sunday.
Organizers are hoping to reschedule several shows that saw rainouts earlier in the season on Oct. 3. Rain canceled performances by East Coast Rhythm and Blues, the The British Invaders and the The Monitors.
Walk canceled
The monthly Walk with A Doc event set for 9 a.m. Saturday at Lake Laupus on ECU's medical campus will not take place due to a scheduling issue with the speaker. The next event will be Sept. 25.