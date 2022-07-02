Tune in to ESPN on any given day and you’ll likely see a team whose uniforms are cleaned by a product made in Greenville.
UNX Industries, a company founded 64 years ago in the city, provides detergents and cleaning additives to more than half of Major League Baseball’s teams and numerous collegiate and professional sporting teams.
A historically low-profile company, UNX is stepping into the spotlight with its recent merger with Christeyns USA, another producer of cleaning supplies.
The merger, which was finalized Friday, is planning for growth in its customer base and Greenville facilities.
“It allows us to still be American-owned, still run with the values of a small company but having the resources of a $300 million-pulse entity based out of Europe,” said Josh Lilley, chief executive officer of UNX-Christeyns. Christeyns’ Rudi Moors is the merged company’s president.
The new company has nearly 50 employees, with the majority based in Greenville. Sales and service staff and distributor networks will remain in place.
“It really gives us a lot of opportunity to tap into the resources of an internationally respected company,” Lilley said. Christeyns USA, part of the larger Christyens corporation based in Belgium, is a company known for innovation, he said, such as researching environmentally conscious cleaning products that reduce the amount of chemicals, water and energy used.
UNX historically has had four segments of business in Greenville: the production of cleaning chemicals such as detergent; manufacturing equipment; a laboratory that focuses on quality control, quality assurance and research and development; and its corporate offices.
Christeyns has nine research and development locations, 17 manufacturing facilities and 46 offices worldwide.
“We have customers that have things that are extremely dirty and generally very difficult to clean,” Lilley said. “To do that in an environmentally conscious way, you just can’t snap your fingers. It requires a substantial amount of research and formula development. … Being able to leverage those resources is going to be exciting for our company, especially for our customers.”
UNX’s manufacturing and production facilities are located in the former E.B. Ficklen tobacco warehouse complex between Eighth and Ninth streets.
The newly merged company will continue operating out of that location and its headquarters on East Arlington Boulevard for the immediate future, but the owners of the tobacco warehouse plan to renovate the building and open a hotel, restaurant and event space.
UNX-Christeyns is currently looking at several parcels in Pitt County to build a new facility that will house both locations under one roof.
Lilley said the new facility will increase the company’s manufacturing capabilities, which will include automation, but more positions will be handled locally.
“The ownership of Christyans saw in this community what they were looking for in their U.S. operations. A community that could be the home base of manufacturing for chemicals, for equipment but also for a corporate office (location) as well,” Lilley said.
The merger happened for a variety of reasons, Lilley said. The majority of UNX’s customers are in the hospitality industry and athletics, both which saw a decline in business during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also experienced supply chain issues.
Merging not only helps stabilize the supply chain, but will expand the company’s market shares.
UNX allows Christeyns’ products to be represented in 40 states — from Maine to Florida to Los Angeles and Minnosota, Lilley said.
The new company will be focused on further growth of its North American market by expanding into Canada and Mexico.
“One of the things about our industry is we are a commercial speciality chemical community,” Lilley said. “We develop specialized products that target specialized needs of our customers.” The goal is to create products that get items clean with the lowest amount of chemicals.
About 27 percent of the company’s existing portfolio is made up of shirt laundries and dry cleaners. The company also serves hotels, health care facilities and restaurants.
The new company will continue tapping into commercial laundries; businesses that clean linens and uniforms for other companies.
The company’s larger commercial laundry customers currently process 34 million pounds of linens a year.
Then there is the athletic side of the business.
More than 50 percent of Major League Baseball teams purchase cleaning products from UNX, Lilley said. They also have contracts with East Carolina University, University of North Carolina, N.C. State, the Carolina Panthers, the Charlotte Hornets, the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans.
The company also will serve the teams playing in this year’s Little League Softball World Series being held later this year in Greenville. The company will clean the uniforms of players, coaches and umpires.
Lilley said the Clark family, who struck the deal with Christeyns, looks for ways to support the community through employees who want to serve and make an impact in Greenville.
“Our ownership has always been involved in different organizations in the community but (they) stay behind the scenes,” Lilley said. When the Clark family purchased the business from the company founders in 2019, “they wanted to make sure they were living their purpose that we were truly making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve for the sake of the Gospel.”
Along with laundry products, UNX-Christeyns manufactures housekeeping products like carpet cleaners and food service products such as pot and pan detergents.
The company also manufactures equipment that dispenses detergent and other laundry products into multiple washers at the same time. The equipment allows laundry workers to calculate the amount of cleaning supplies needed based on the items being cleaned and the amount of dirt and stains.