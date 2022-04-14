A low-cost spay-neuter clinic that was forced to close its doors earlier this week due to staffing shortages plans to reopen later this spring, officials said.
Spay Today, which has sterilized more than 70,000 pets since its opening in 2006, has temporarily suspended surgeries pending the arrival or a new veterinarian, Mary Parsons, president of the nonprofit organization’s board of directors said Wednesday.
Veterinarian and full-time clinic surgeon Dr. John Ellington ended his tenure on Tuesday. Clinic Service Director Shannon Monterrosa said last month that due to a nationwide shortage of veterinarians, the clinic was struggling to hire a replacement and had stopped scheduling appointments until one could be found.
Veterinarian Krystel Riggione has been hired to lead the organization, which performs about 30 low-cost spays or neuters per day, serving neighboring Pitt County Animal Services in addition to pet owners throughout the region.
Since 2010, when the county’s Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance requiring all animals adopted from the shelter to be spayed or neutered, Pitt County Animal Services has brought hundreds of animals a year to Spay Today for surgery. Any cats or dogs that come into the shelter as strays may be altered if not reclaimed within 72 hours. In addition, Spay Today’s veterinarian has served as a part-time vet for the shelter, providing medical treatment for animals being housed there temporarily.
Riggione, a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, studied at Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine and formerly practiced at Macedon Veterinary Care in New York before moving with her family to Greenville.
“She’s got a lot of experience,” Parsons said of the new hire, who is bilingual. “It’s just a matter of getting the speed up.
“Our closure is because of the time it takes to finalize the licensure of the clinic to operate under a new veterinarian,” Parsons said, adding that a reopening date would be announced in the coming weeks.
While the clinic is closed, Parsons said, the Asheville-based ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance will send representatives to Greenville to provide training for Riggione and other employees. In addition, the Spay Today’s veterinary technicians and other employees will spend their time refurbishing the clinic, giving it a fresh coat of paint inside and out.
“We are hoping for no longer than a month’s closure,” said Monterrosa, who noted last month that nearly 200 animals were already on a waiting list to schedule appointments after mid-April.
Supporters took to social media this week to celebrate news that the clinic would not be closing permanently.
“Thank you for all the dogs and cats you have fixed to prevent unwanted litters over the years,” Samantha Lewis of Greenville wrote. “Happy to hear you guys will be reopening. Such a great resource to so many.”
Congratulations came from as far away as coastal North Carolina, where Island Cat Allies, a nonprofit that partners with Spay Today, manages a feral cat population in Bogue Banks.
Low-cost spay-neuter programs, particularly those that deal with feral animals, are rare in eastern North Carolina. Down East Spay Neuter Alliance in Rocky Mount closed its doors last summer. SPCA of Northeastern NC provides the surgeries in Elizabeth City, but clinics are restricted to twice a month.
“Honestly all of us believe that prayers have been answered,” Parsons said. “At the ninth hour, we found and have hired a fabulous veterinarian to continue our mission of providing low-cost spay neuter to eastern North Carolina.”
Spay Today is located at 4550B County Home Road. Visit spaytoday.net or facebook.com/spaytoday1.