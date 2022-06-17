A small group of Democrats set up a podium at Carver Library on Thursday and spoke to an even smaller audience during a campaign stunt that listed reasons North Carolinians should vote against Republican Ted Budd in November’s U.S. Senate race.
Billed as a “This Budd Is Not For North Carolina Tour,” the local party chairman and two other speakers participated in the event at the Carver Branch of Sheppard Memorial Library in west Greenville. A crowd did not gather but a state party operative recorded the event.
Budd, who currently represents North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He is running against former Supreme Court Chief Justice Cherie Beasley for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Richard Burr.
“Congressman Budd represents the exact opposite of what North Carolina voters are looking for in their next U.S. senator,” said local party chairman Charles McLawhorn.
Budd added to Washington gridlock by voting against the American Rescue Plan Act, which provided aid to families and local governments, and against legislation that would have penalized oil companies for price gouging, McLawhorn said. He said Budd supported a plan proposed by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida that suggested all Americans should pay some amount of income tax. It was one statement in a larger plan Scott described as a “rescue plan” for America.
Pitt County Commissioner Ann Huggins said Budd also voted against the $65 billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which would help rural communities around Pitt County. “Politics were more important to him than voting to bring these investments back home,” Huggins said.
“In America, we value our freedoms, our freedom to vote so we can elect leaders who will deliver our priorities,” said Claire Kempner, who described herself as a stay-at-home mom with three children. Budd’s votes do not reflect those priorities, she said.
Asked what the Democratic Party will do to address the nation’s struggles with inflation and high gas prices, McLawhorn said he attributes those problems “to the things that had to be done to make sure America continued to prosper during the pandemic.”
“The impact of inflation wouldn’t be like it is if we didn’t have the gigantic tax breaks that billionaires got under (former president) Trump,” McLawhorn said. The war in Ukraine, which reduced Russian oil shipments, has contributed to high prices at the pump. These are actions that Democrats haven’t been able to control.
“There’s a difference between the Republican wrecking crew in Congress that has sold out to gridlock and dysfunction versus the Democrats who are trying to do something for working families,” McLawhorn said. “It’s a clear difference.”