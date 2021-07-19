About a half-dozen speakers demanded the Pitt County commissioners return a Confederate monument to the grounds of the Pitt County Courthouse during Monday’s board of commissioners meeting.
The speakers said the board and County Manager Scott Elliott acted illegally when they approved moving the monument from the courthouse grounds last summer. They said the commissioners should be imprisoned and criticized law enforcement for not arresting the seven who voted to remove the monument for violating state law.
Jerry McRoy called on the commissioners who approved removing the monument to resign. He said the monument has never been about encouraging slavery but the effort to remove such monuments nationwide was a “calculated campaign to denigrate Southern heritage.”
Commissioners Alex Albright, Mike Fitzpatrick, Ann Floyd Huggins, Melvin McLawhorn, Christopher Nunnally, Beth Ward and Mary Perkins-Williams voted on June 15, 2020, to remove the statue from the courthouse. Elliott said removal was needed because the statute was a public safety threat. Both it and the courthouse had been vandalized.
Commissioners Tom Coulson and Lauren White voted against its removal. White was not at Monday’s meeting.
Several speakers claimed the contractor had destroyed the base of the monument.
William Cratch said he had a paper showing a contractor had destroyed the base. He wanted paperwork that documented the destruction.
Elliott said the concrete pad on which the statue sat was broken and removed to make way for a new flagpole, but the granite base wasn’t destroyed.
Cratch said he believes the movement to get rid of Confederate monuments to erase white supremacy has actually made it worse.
“I’m going to quote a speaker that’s coming up shortly, I hope you all go to prison for what you have done,” Cratch said. “May God have mercy on your souls.”
Marcus Karachun said the recommendation that the monument be relocated to property owned by former Pitt County commissioner Ephraim Smith makes no sense because it isn’t on the North Carolina Civil War Trail. He also called it illegal under a 2015 North Carolina law that placed limits on moving monuments.
Michael Karoclin said the commissioners should be in prison for breaking state law, adding they have disgraced the county and law enforcement also has been disgraced because it won’t address the commissioners.
“As far as I’m concerned conversations are going on right now to possibly prosecute you people. I hope they continue,” he said.
Later in Monday’s meeting Coulson addressed the status of the monument’s relocation.
“There’s some talk amongst the community that it’s being stalled, being delayed inappropriately ... that there are shenanigans going on and I want to say none of it is true,” Coulson said.
A meeting that was supposed to take place earlier in the month was canceled because of Tropical Storm Elsa.
Coulson said a meeting occurred between himself, the local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and Smith. The chapter members were unanimous in accepting the statue and Smith reconfirmed his commitment to placing it on his property.
However, Smith had some concerns about the lease agreement with the county. A revised lease has been presented to him.
Also during Monday’s meeting:
- Curtis Forbes asked the commissioners to sponsor a 20th anniversary commemoration ceremony of the 9/11 attacks to honor the victims. The event should include houses of worship chiming bells and a procession of honor, he said.
- The commissioners unanimously approved an economic development incentive equaling 80 percent of the net increase in ad valorem taxes for an eight-year period for real property and a four-year incentive for personal property, equaling 85 percent of the net increase in ad valorem taxes. The client would only get the incentive if its investment in the county totals $154 million and if it creates 290 jobs.
- The commissioners voted 6-2 to have staff bring back a recommendation on increasing their compensation.
Nunnally said while no one seeks a county commissioner post to earn a living, compensation, especially compensation for the board chairman, should reflect the work that goes into the job. Higher compensation also is an issue of equity, he said, because it makes it possible for a broader range of people to seek elected office.
Coulson and Fitzpatrick voted against the recommendation.