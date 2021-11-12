The 11th day on the 11th month is rightfully set aside to honor the nation’s veteran, but they must be remembered, celebrated and supported every day, speakers at Greenville’s Veterans Day celebration said.
The Pitt County Veterans Council, with support from the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department, hosted the annual observance at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Greenville Town Common.
“Our veterans are the lifeblood of America,” said Mayor P.J. Connelly. “United States veterans are a special group that possess a level of commitment and valor that many will never have.”
Connelly said one day is not enough to honor veterans. “The City of Greenville will continue to explore ways that we can help those who have served and provide them with the recognition that they deserve.”
Dr. Venkata Jonnalagadda, a psychiatrist and the associate chief of staff of the Greenville Veterans Administration Health Care Center, was the first keynote speaker.
“Each year, Veterans Day is set aside for us to pause and reflect, to recall and recognize, and to honor and celebrate,” said Jonnalagadda.
“Veterans Day is one of the most significant days of the year … Today, we honor the veterans who have served at duty stations around the globe and who, in one manner or another, continue to serve in their communities, in their neighborhoods, and local organizations.”
Jonnalagadda said the entire month of November is a time to celebrate veterans and family members for their contributions. “I like to believe that at the VA we celebrate our veterans every single day.”
State Sen. Don Davis was the second keynote speaker. Like Connelly and Jonnalagadda, Davis expressed the importance of serving veterans throughout the year. “This is indeed Veterans Day, but … we must continue to recognize those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”
Davis recognized veterans of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Air Force within the audience before continuing his speech. “As an Air Force veteran, it was an honor of my life … to serve our country.”
“Today, we pause to acknowledge them, our ability to still dream and the hope made possible by those that wore dog tags,” said Davis.
Davis addressed work being done in the General Assembly on behalf of veterans. “With 20 veterans on average dying each day, that’s 20 veterans too many … if we can help the PTSD then it’s the right thing to do.”
He spoke on numerous topics relating to veterans including continual expansion of the North Carolina Wartime Veterans Scholarship, the fight to stop tax on veteran retirement pay, and addressing cybersecurity needs of veteran-owned businesses.
“Our veterans have fought for us, and we must continue to fight for our veterans … Let us wake up every single day and say thank you to a veteran … May God bless America.”
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy echoed sentiments of the need for everyday veteran support. “Every day is Veterans Day. We should never ever ever forget that. Because the freedom that we enjoy today is because of the sacrifices you all have made for our country.
“This is the greatest country in the world. And that is the greatest flag in the world,” said Murphy. “When our service members sign up to protect our country in the armed services they make a commitment to safeguard us at home and abroad. In return, we as a nation make a commitment to them.”
Murphy explained that advocating for veterans is important to him. He is a member of the House Veterans Affair Committee. Quality care and services for veterans is a top priority for him. Wednesday he reintroduced the Veteran Heroin Overdose Prevention Examination — HOPE — Act.
“This is a date and a time and an hour that we must always, always bring to the pinnacle of what we believe and what we say as a time of remembrance and thanks…thank you for your service,” said Murphy in closing.
In addition to the speakers, Ernest and Carlee Silver provided music at the event. The presentation of colors was conducted by the D.H. Conley High School Color Guard.