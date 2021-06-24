The role C.M. Eppes High School played in Greenville was remembered Wednesday when city leaders and community members gathered to break ground on the new city swimming pool and Eppes Recreation Center renovation project.
The pool facility is being built at Thomas Foreman Park because the existing Myrtle Avenue facility is deteriorating and would require costly repairs.
Thomas Foreman Park, surrounded by West Fifth, Nash and West Fourth streets, is where the former Greenville Industrial and C.M. Eppes high schools once stood.
“This will be a place where new memories will be made for future generations,” Mayor P.J. Connelly said. “Pardon my pun but we are making a big splash with these projects.”
The approximately 6,000 square-foot pool will be located in space currently occupied by tennis courts off West Fourth Street behind the recreation center.
The new pool will include a zero-depth entry play area with a recreational structure and a basketball goal. There will be six swim lanes which will be available for swim meets, a 16-foot slide and a 3,300-square-foot bath house which will have a family restroom.
The goal is to open the pool in May 2022.
The C.M. Eppes Renovation, which began two weeks ago, includes a 1,750-square-foot addition that will serve as the facility’s main entrance. A display highlighting the history of the high school that once stood on the grounds of Thomas Foreman Park will be in the entrance.
The renovations also include creating a new teen lounge, updating the Police Athletic League after school program rooms, and updating the C.M. Eppes Cultural Center.
“It was truly an honor to learn about the history and the school,” Greenville Recreation and Parks Director Don Octigan said. “We were all amazed by what we learned.”
Staff spent four months consulting with members of the C.M. Eppes High School Alumni Heritage Society and the Thomas Foreman Park Advisory Group to gather information about the facility as part of the project’s development, Octigan said.
People cannot underestimate the role a recreation center plays in a vibrant community, Councilwoman Monica Daniels said.
“For years Eppes has provided a safe and welcoming place for physical activities, mentorship and so much more,” she said.
The construction of the pool and renovations at the center “will have a positive social and physical impact for years to come,” Daniels said.
Bernadette Watts, president of the C.M. Eppes High School Alumni Heritage Society, gave a presentation on the history of the former Greenville Industrial-C.M. Eppes High School and its formidable principal, Charles Montgomery Eppes.
“From his time coming to Greenville in 1903 to present, 118 years later, his educational legacy has transformed black citizens in the broader community of Greenville-Pitt County for generations,” Watts said. Eppes’ legacy continues to influence west Greenville and the world in the 21st Century.
Watts said she’s happy the center’s renovation will focus on the history of the school — Greenville Industrial High School was named for Eppes shortly after his death.
“It is important we rise through the history to make new marks on our society,” Watts said. “We were given the foundation as Eppes students.
“That lobby area is going to be a lot of the history of the principals. In the cultural center we can spotlight our students and our teachers and some of the outreach in the community,” Watts said.
The group also plans to spotlight the Fleming School, which is where Sadie Saulter School now stands.
“West Greenville defines our community and represents everything that makes it great,” said Assistant City Manager/Chief Financial Officer Michael Cowin.
The renovations to the Eppes Center and construction of the new pool will provide the community with learning facilities for local youth, a community gathering place and will strengthen the west Greenville sense of community, he said. It also will be a place where more memories are made.
“It is clear to me that not only is west Greenville a beacon of our city’s history, but west Greenville must also serve as the foundation to our city’s future,” Cowin said.