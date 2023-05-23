Poster
Contributed photo/A&E Network

Viewers of the A&E crime documentary series “60 Days In” will be introduced to Pitt County, its sheriff and Greenville in a special preview of a segment on the Pitt County Detention Center.

Season 8 of the broadcast is set at the detention center and is set to air June 15 on the A&E Network. On June 8, the network will air a two hour pre-season special to profile the facility and Sheriff Paula Dance.


