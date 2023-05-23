...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Viewers of the A&E crime documentary series “60 Days In” will be introduced to Pitt County, its sheriff and Greenville in a special preview of a segment on the Pitt County Detention Center.
Season 8 of the broadcast is set at the detention center and is set to air June 15 on the A&E Network. On June 8, the network will air a two hour pre-season special to profile the facility and Sheriff Paula Dance.
The network earlier this month said that the program aims to “help unearth problems” in detention facilities and will have seven participants go “undercover” as incarcerated individuals to observe and report on the jail’s conditions.
The project followed an inmate’s drug overdose and the retirement of much of the detention center’s command staff, A&E said. A social media post by the sheriff’s office said no tax payer dollars were spent on the project.
Around the time of A&E’s announcement, Sgt. Lee Darnell, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said that producers initially reached out to the agency to discuss concepts without naming “60 Days In” as the project.
“A decision was made based on the fact that the end result could make our facility a better and safer place for both officers and inmates,” Darnell said in an email on May 2.
Darnell also clarified that PCDC and its staff are subjects of the documentary and operated as they would any other day.
“As far as we were concerned, a ‘show’ wasn’t happening,” Darnell said. “No officers received stipends from the network. Our office and detention center just did what we do every day with the expectation that we would grow from the experience.”