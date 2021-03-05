FARMVILLE — Children and adults in Farmville will be able to make a splash come July following the completion of a splash pad near J.Y Monk Park on Park Street.
The creation of a splash pad, in the works for several years, moved a step closer to completion when the Farmville Board of Commissioners approved its location and layout during a meeting on Monday.
The Farmville Community Splash Pad will be located at the site of the former Farmville Public Pool, 3433 Park St., adjacent to the Farmville Boys & Girls club and across the street from J.Y. Monk Park and The Little Red School.
The project will be completed by Great Southern Recreation and will cost $100,298.
Funding for the project will be provided by the town, with recreation staff continuing to seek grants.
The 1,880-square-foot splash pad will feature an aqua drop, aqua arch, parasol, water weaver, two tower sprays and Charlotte’s Webs, which creates “a wide-spread, circular pattern reminiscent of a spider weaving it’s web,” according to Farmville Parks & Recreation Director Diane White.
The size of the splash pad will allow it to accommodate about 97 patrons, White said.
The pad will operate on a flow-through system. This system does not require the use of chemicals like a recirculating system; nor does it require tanks, White said.
The location of the splash pad will also allow for future expansion to take place, with playground equipment and other enhancements being added to the grounds at a later date, White said.
“I think this is a great opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy recreating in Farmville,” she said.
Commissioner Brenda Elks made the motion to approve the splash pad location and plan and stated she was ready for the splash pad to be up and running in July.
Commissioners approved the motion unanimously.