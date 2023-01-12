52608733567_87d7492676_k.jpg

Each year, PCC Student Ambassadors provide campus tours to prospective students and visitors and assist with PCC Foundation fundraisers and a variety of campus activities and special events. The program is currently seeking applicants for the 2023-24 academic year. Those selected will receive scholarships that cover the cost of in-state tuition and fees.

 PCC News Service

WINTERVILLE — The 2023 Spring Semester is underway at Pitt Community College, and registration opportunities are available for those interested in taking late-start classes.

According to Lori Preast, PCC assistant vice president of curriculum and instruction, late-start classes offer the same instruction as courses that began Jan. 6, but in a tighter timeframe. As a result, she said, they “require an extra measure of self-motivation and diligence” for students to achieve success.