Law enforcement agencies across the state will increase their patrols to deter impaired driving through March 19, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

A news release from the DOT said that 225 alcohol-related crashes led to 11 deaths on North Carolina roads last year over the week of St. Patrick’s Day. The Booze It & Lose It enforcement campaign is meant to keep impaired drivers off of the road during what can be a widely celebrated holiday, the release said.

