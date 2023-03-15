...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning this morning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29. For the Freeze Warning tonight into
Thursday morning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 25
expected.
* WHERE...All of mainland eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight
to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH EARLY EVENING...
The combination of very low relative humidities in the 15 to 25%
range, gusty northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and dry fuels will
lead to increased fire danger today.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
St. Patrick's Booze It & Lose It effort urges drivers to be safe
Law enforcement agencies across the state will increase their patrols to deter impaired driving through March 19, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
A news release from the DOT said that 225 alcohol-related crashes led to 11 deaths on North Carolina roads last year over the week of St. Patrick’s Day. The Booze It & Lose It enforcement campaign is meant to keep impaired drivers off of the road during what can be a widely celebrated holiday, the release said.
“St. Patrick’s Day is well established as a time for celebration, but people should do so responsibly,” Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, said in the release. “Never get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking alcohol. Drinking and driving can be deadly. Have a plan to get home safely so you don’t risk seriously injuring or killing yourself or someone else.”
Records show that between March 18-19, 2022, 11 people in Pitt County were arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Two of those people were involved in wrecks, with one striking a parked car on Fourth Street in Greenville on March 18 and another colliding with another vehicle on N.C. 43 in the early morning hours of March 19
Col. Freddy Johnson, commander of the State Highway Patrol, said in the release that the 225 wrecks that caused death or serious injury were preventable if people planned ahead and celebrated responsibly.
The release urged anyone planning to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with alcohol to call a friend, take public transit or call a cab in the event they need a ride.