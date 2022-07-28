A series of public forums on a proposal to allow more bars in downtown Greenville opened the possibility of applying the proposed zoning changes to three additional areas in other parts of the city.
During the three input sessions officials scheduled Wednesday, city planning staff asked for feedback on rules that could apply downtown and added areas north of the river near Easy Street, on Memorial Drive near Pitt Community College, and on Fire Tower Road between Charles and Arlington boulevards.
Much of the discussion still centered on downtown, where drinking establishments have long been a focus of attention, and the rule at issue that prohibits new bars from locating within 500 feet of existing ones.
The top concern for many was safety. At the afternoon meeting, City Councilwoman Marion Blackburn asked Chief City Planner Chantae Gooby to explain that the ordinance in 2010 came into effect following a drive-by shooting that killed two on Fifth Street. Judy Edwards, a longtime Greenville resident, said she remembers the days before the rule went into effect.
“I am willing to compromise,” Edwards said. “But if you weren’t around when the 500-foot rule was established, it was everything to downtown. People were scared to death to come downtown.”
A proposal currently before the City Council seeks to suspend the 500-foot rule within a designated section of the downtown area if the new business followed rules dictating the building’s space, hours of operations and security requirements. The council voted unanimously in May to postpone action on the item until August to allow for further input, including Wednesday’s input sessions.
Maury York, a librarian and researcher and longtime owner of downtown property, said that the ordinance has been effective in deterring crime. Director of Community Development Thomas Barnett said three businesses have expressed a desire to open to sell alcohol in the district; York said that was not a large enough number to consider changing the ordinance.
A morning session on Zoom drew over 50 participants, and about the same number of people showed up to the afternoon session at City Hall. A third evening forum was held at 6 p.m.
Staff said the additional areas were selected for discussion due to their current commercial zoning, the presence of vacant buildings and their distance from single-family housing.
They also asked participants to comment on three possible requirements for bars in the proposed areas: limiting bars or clubs to operate with no more than 2,000 square feet of space, requiring them to generate 20 percent of revenue from food, requiring them to close at 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight Friday and Saturday.
Barnett explained the latter would likely not be possible, since the ABC Board regulates the hours of bars and clubs.
The 20 percent sales requirement is similar to the existing sales requirement for dining and entertainment establishments and restaurants, which are required to record 30 percent of their sales in food under state law. The restaurant requirement dipped to 30 from 50 percent under new state legislation, Barnett said.
Jamuil Blount, owner of Area 22 Hookah Lounge on Memorial Drive, said that he was in favor of the new districts for bars and clubs. He said adding more rules, however, like space or sales requirements might make it more difficult to open diverse businesses which he said are desperately needed.
Blount said the city’s African American community needs more spaces for entertainment as well as places that could keep young professionals entertained and in the city, not leaving for Raleigh or Charlotte.
Blount was concerned, however, that suspending the ordinance could lead to over-saturation of drinking establishments in the areas proposed by staff. Barnett agreed that is a possibility.
Carlos White, who is seeking to open his own bar, said that the downtown area for years was not inviting to black people. He said that he wants to ensure that people out looking to have fun have a space where they will not be profiled for their race, saying that safety is paramount for everyone when planning something like changing the ordinance.
Other people were more vocal about its repeal. Carol Sheppard, speaking on behalf of East Carolina Italian Ice, said that owner Calvin Johnson wants to open a daiquiri bar.
“I really feel like we should do away with the 500-foot rule just so we can bring more (business) to Greenville,” Sheppard, an East Carolina University graduate, said. “To grow we have to take chances and this is a chance to put Greenville more on the map than we already are.”
Participants also discussed the planned Hilton Garden Inn hotel at 419 Evans St., which many said will be good for business downtown.
Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of Greenville Convention and Visitors Bureau, said guests will want proximity to walkable food and beverages while they stay in Greenville. York asked if perhaps staff could wait and see the impact the hotel will have on the area before making a decision on the 500-foot rule.
Barnett said the hotel will serve food as well as alcohol, placing it under the 70-30 split for restaurants and not impacted by the current zoning issues.
However, a hotel co-owner previously asked the city to reconsider the proposed changes over safety concerns for guests.
Barnett said the City Council will likely consider proposed changes again in September after staff has time to include public feedback.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in April approved the proposal to go before the council by a vote of 6-2 in April.