A series of public forums on a proposal to allow more bars in downtown Greenville opened the possibility of applying the proposed zoning changes to three additional areas in other parts of the city.

During the three input sessions officials scheduled Wednesday, city planning staff asked for feedback on rules that could apply downtown and added areas north of the river near Easy Street, on Memorial Drive near Pitt Community College, and on Fire Tower Road between Charles and Arlington boulevards.


