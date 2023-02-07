Pitt County commissioners directed staff to develop a request for proposal to seek options for recycling services after an executive for the current provider said the county would have to pay "significantly more."
Jason Thomas, chief operating officer for the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, told the Pitt County Board of Commissioners Monday that the business is subsidizing its recycling program through other parts of its operations at a "significant loss," and that trends in the recycling market mean raising costs for services would likely only serve as a "band-aid" in the long run.
Tim Corley, county engineer, said that quarterly meetings with ECVC have indicated it is in the county's best interest to put together a request for proposal (RFP) to seek bids from other recycling outfits. ECVC's facilities are not automated, Thomas added, and Corley told commissioners automation's cost-saving would be obvious in other bids.
Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn, who also is a member of the board for ECVC, requested an RFP be brought back to the board for review before any action.
Commissioner Tom Coulson questioned how many employees at ECVC would lose their jobs if the county changed providers. ECVC employs workers who have some type of disability; Thomas said 75 percent of workers have a disability.
Forty-four employees work in the recycling operation. Thomas said ECVC would make efforts to sustain as many jobs as possible if the county chooses to change providers.
Thomas said ECVC's struggles also stem from its aging bailer, which broke down last month and forced a hiatus on recycling pickup for the City of Greenville. Services resumed on Sunday.
Thomas said that the bailer is 30-years-old, increasingly fragile and approaching the end of its usable life. He told Coulson and the board that a new bailer would cost $1 million and that recent repairs cost $20,000, half of which was paid by the manufacturer.
The board voted unanimously on a motion from McLawhorn to have staff put together the RFP for their review prior to moving forward with a bidding process.
After the vote, during a report on monthly financial reports by Sam Croom, Coulson questioned how solid waste fees would be impacted by a loss of recycling services. County Manager Janis Gallagher told Coulson that cost would "absolutely" be part of a report on the issue, but the number was not available immediately.
The board on Monday also unanimously approved a financing agreement to fund construction of a new sheriff's administration building, planning to borrow up to $17.4 million from TD Bank to construct the facility on New Hope Road near the Pitt County Detention Center.
An interest rate of 3.5 percent and loan optioning at seven and a half years made TD Bank the most attractive of the six choices according to Croom, who said that should the county be able to compensate the full loan at that seven-and-a-half-year mark it could save $690,000 in interest.
A report on the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center was removed from the agenda at the top of Monday's meeting. The board also heard about the Pitt Area Transit system's organizational structure, approved the December 2022 Tax Collection Report and the report of unpaid taxes for the year 2022 that are liens on real property.
The board approved the following items as part of its consent agenda at Monday's meeting:
A budget amendment of $28,800 to Pitt County Social Services in GUC Neighbor to Neighbor funds for customers to pay past due utility bills.
A budget amendment of $2,166 to the Pitt County Register of Deeds in Historic Records Grant funding.
A budget amendment of $83,000 for sheriff's office public contract time.
A budget amendment of $300 in National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators stipend funding for the sheriff's office.
A budget amendment of $8,000 in overtime reimbursement for a sheriff's deputy by the U.S. Marshals Service participating on the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.
A budget amendment of $103,174 in COVID-19 Support for County Confinement facilities to the sheriff's office from NC Department of Health and Human Services grant funding.
A request to apply for grant funding by the sheriff's office in FY2023 Local Law Enforcement Crime Gun Intelligence Center Integration Initiative.
$198,625 for a new logger for 9-1-1 systems, no county funds allocated.
A budget amendment of $3,027 in Title X funding to the Pitt County Health Department to puchase Family Planning Methods.
A tax administration adjustment of refunds and releases.
An order to advertise unpaid 2022 property taxes which are liens on real property.
Relocation of gravesites from the Spain Family Cemetery at the end of Lendy Drive in the Laurel Oaks subdivision to Homestead Memorial Gardens.
An opioid expenditure agreement with eKim in the amount of $100,000 in opioid settlement funds.
An opioid expenditure agreement with the Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use for $105,000.
An American Rescue Plan Act expenditure agreement of $750,000 with Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plains.
An ARPA expenditure agreement of $500,000 with A Time for Science.