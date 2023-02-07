48981952442_3fcb85dace_k.jpg

Residential single-stream trash is hand sorted at the ECVC recycling facility in 2021.

 Aaron Hines/City of Greenville

Pitt County commissioners directed staff to develop a request for proposal to seek options for recycling services after an executive for the current provider said the county would have to pay "significantly more."

Jason Thomas, chief operating officer for the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, told the Pitt County Board of Commissioners Monday that the business is subsidizing its recycling program through other parts of its operations at a "significant loss," and that trends in the recycling market mean raising costs for services would likely only serve as a "band-aid" in the long run. 


