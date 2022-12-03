Greenville planning staff wants direction from the City Council on moving forward with plans allowing more bars in the downtown area.
The council is scheduled to discuss changes to the current 500-foot rule during its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.
Staff wants direction on whether a proposed text amendment called “bar 2022” should be implemented, according to the agenda. The council split on whether the proposed language should be implemented during its November workshop meeting.
Councilwoman Marion Blackburn argued eliminating the existing 500-foot rule, which prevents bars from opening within 500 feet of an existing bar, may trigger a wave of violence similar to incidents that occurred more than a decade ago, including a drive-by shooting that killed two men.
Councilman Les Robinson said local and state law enforcement is more proactive in combating underage drinking and enough regulations could be put in place to prevent crime.
The “bar 2022” text amendment would keep bars at less than 3,500 square feet; allow live or recorded music, floor shows or dance areas; allow some food service; require a special use permit from the city board of adjustment; require the establishments to comply with current building codes and safety standards; and meet safety standards.
Staff also will provide further details on a proposal supported by most council members, allowing alcohol sales as an accessory use to certain businesses meeting certain standards.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
A presentation by the Historic Preservation Commission.
Results of the financial audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. The report will include a review of the current fiscal year’s available fund balance.
Award TA Loving Company a $3.5 million contract to build bridges and boardwalk in Wildwood Park.
Amend an ordinance allowing the city manager or her designee to execute leases of one year or less.
The council also will hold a workshop at 4 p.m. Monday to receive reports on the following:
A presentation on a recommendation to create a mural on the Magnolia Arts Center facing Perkins Baseball Field.
A presentation on recommendations for displaying sculpture in the DownEast Sculpture Exhibition on city property located at Cotanche Street/Reade Circle, Town Common, greenway at Jarvis Street, greenway at Stancil Street and greenway at Elm Street.
Review of historic signage in the College View neighborhood.
Discussion about Blackburn’s recommendation that the city combine the two social districts implemented in October that allow people to drink while on the sidewalks of portions of Dickinson Avenue and the downtown. Council also will discuss Blackburn’s recommendation the cups used by businesses be compostable and plant-based.