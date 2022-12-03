48625572066_b8dc161788_k.jpg

Greenville planning officials will consider amending a rule governing spacing of nightclubs and a proposal to allow micro distilleries in the downtown district on Thursday.

 Aaron Hines/City of Greenville/

Greenville planning staff wants direction from the City Council on moving forward with plans allowing more bars in the downtown area.

The council is scheduled to discuss changes to the current 500-foot rule during its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.


