Pitt County Schools continues to deal with the affects of a stalemate over the state budget, which provides the school system with more than half of its funding, according the schools chief finance officer.
Debra Baggett presented the 2019-20 budget resolution to the Board of Education at its Feb. 17 work session. The resolution provides a snapshot of th schools’ finances.
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction is using its 2018-19 budget until the General Assembly passes a budget for 2019-20, Baggett said. The General Assembly reconvenes in April and may approve a budget then.
The 2018-19 budge contained no funds for the new Innovation Early College at East Carolina University, Baggett said. The lack of a new budget also has affected transportation for exceptional children, homeless and displaced students. It also has limited spending flexibility.
The school system's total budget is $277 million, according to Baggett. Of that, 58 percent is from the state, 17 percent is local and 7.8 percent is federal. The rest comes from a variety of sources, including grants.
Around 75 percent of the total budget is invested in people, Baggett said. More than $209 million goes to salaries and benefits.
Beginning teacher salary remained at $35,000 due to the budget impasse. Salaries remained the same for veteran teachers unless their totals years of service moved them into a higher step classification. In that case teachers received the step increase, retroactively, in November, Baggett explained.
However, classified staff, such as bus drivers and teachers’ assistants, received no increase. This was despite other state employees receiving a raise, Baggett said. “Classified staff gets what the state allots. Last year, they received a 1.5 percent raise; this year, they got none.”
Raises for classified staff were a priority for board member Mary Blount Williams, who asked how the board could help. “Push advocacy at the General Assembly,” Superintendent Ethan Lenker said.
He is a member of a group of superintendents pushing for classified employees to get paid at the same level as other state employees. “We think it’s wrong for some state employees to get a raise, and because you work for the school system, you don’t. That’s just wrong,” he said.
Pitt County Schools received an additional 14.5 teacher positions from the state for program enhancement classes, including art, music and physical education. This is the third year that the district has received more positions to prepare for reduced K-3 class sizes, according to Baggett. The district also received four additional instructional support positions, such as counselors and nurses.
The district received a $116,715 grant for safety equipment, which is being used for secure corridors, and a $48,351 grant for student services that is being used for crisis training. This is the final year for a school resource officer grant for $466,662. The district is waiting for the Department of Public Instruction to decide on next year’s grant.
The county provided the district $260,000 to help fund a 6 percent increase to local supplements. The increase went into effect in January, which will cost $577,400.
The total state appropriation to the system is $161 million, with 90 percent going toward instructional services. The state funded 1,093.5 classroom teachers and 112 instructional support positions. It funds career and technical education and school administration positions by months of employment. The state funded 1,043 months for career and technical education and 683 months for school administration.
The local fund is $47.2 million. More than 85 percent is from county appropriations, the largest funding source for local funds. Pitt County is currently ranked 53rd in current expense per average daily membership, according to Baggett.
“Our (county appropriation) is increasing, but Pitt County is not increasing at the same level as other counties,” Baggett said.
Around 2.8 percent of local funds is from red light camera fines. While the district is receiving fines, it is not spending that money due to ongoing litigation. It pays for the administration of the program from proceeds, but the rest is being held at the bank.
The biggest category of local fund spending is facility services at $12.1 million.
“That’s normal because your facilities are what your local dollars should be used for,” Baggett said. “The next largest (category) is teacher supplements because we increased that this year.”
The Teacher Incentive Fund, which is part of the special revenue fund budget, gives 86 facilitation teachers a 15 percent supplement, 15 multi-classroom teachers a 30 percent supplement and 260 collaborating teachers a $2,000 per year stipend. There are also 34 co-teachers receiving direct instructional support, but they do not receive additional funding.
The board is expected to approve the budget resolution as part of its consent agenda March 2.