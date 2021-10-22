Pitt County veterans on Friday received information on local resources — from food to health care — at an event targeting at-risk populations. Event organizers hope that data gathered can lead to more dollars for veterans moving forward.
The Stand Down, which took place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 39, saw more than 50 veterans in need arrive within the first hour. Resources provided for them included food, vaccinations, mental health and homelessness screenings, medical screenings, VA claims assistance, benefits navigation, employment assistance and housing information.
Services were free for all veterans who attended. The event was organized by The Disabled American Veterans of Pitt County.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services provided 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for those who hadn't received their jabs. Johnson & Johnson shots was available for the unvaccinated and the Moderna shot was offered for those needing a second dose. A nurse at the event said that many of those attending the event already had their shots.
As veterans checked in, volunteers and workers with NCServes and Veterans Services of the Carolinas gathered data on their age, race and location. Jen Melton, a care coordinator for VSC, an Asheville-based service organization, said that getting that kind of information is essential to future funding projects for veterans.
“Data drives dollars,” Melton said. “We get the veterans' contact info and their consent while they are here. We are all about consent in the process.
"On Monday we will call everyone that was here today and find out resources they were able to get, and what resources they still need." Melton said. "We then tease out what all those needs are, and can connect them to providers locally in the community who can address that need.”
Barry Murphy, assistant director of outreach for VSC, said that kind of data-driven communication means that community leaders can be approached with logical points on where they should accrue funding for veterans.
“You are really able to go into a room and know what you are talking about,” Murphy said. “That, in turn, makes your county better.”
On Tuesday, Melton said that she and a colleague will present data from the Stand Down to Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly.
Other organizations focused on mental health issues for veterans. David Farrington, peer support specialist for the homeless program with the Department of Veteran Affairs, handed out gun locks.
“It is another step that could deter someone taking their own life,” Farrington said. “All of our literature includes the Veterans Crisis Hotline number (1-800-273-8255). That is not just for suicide. If you are feeling stressed, feeling angry, just need someone to talk to it is a resource.”
Morgan Sierra, N.C. regional director with the Lone Survivor Foundation, provided information on free retreats for veterans, which include developing practices and habits to better cope with post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury. Sierra said the events are run by combat veterans who can empathize through shared experiences.
Local veterans also stepped up to provide healthy recreational outlets. Jerry Skinner, an Air Force veteran and leader of the Family Chess Club, had boards on hand for those interested in the game.
“Veterans are very commonly chess players,” Skinner said. “It is where I learned to play myself. It is a social game and one that you can study or play when you have a great deal of free time.”
Raffles were held by the DAV for various helpful products. Mario Beal, an Army veteran from New Bern, walked away with a home garbage disposal.
“I have been here since March,” Beal said. “(The housing program) gives you a chance to focus on getting your other things in order. It gives you a chance to breathe. I was living with my mom after I moved back from Georgia in 2018. I moved back here because I got shot. When I got to Greenville, that is when I got in the program.”
Chris Dixon, a Navy veteran and Pitt County native, said that he came back to the area by way of Dallas, Texas, following the passing of his grandfather. He got his HVAC licensing in Texas before returning to Greenville. His great uncle used to be commander at the American Legion post.
“The HUDVet (Housing and Urban Development Veteran Resource Center) program is really good,” Dixon said. “It is good to have people here helping the vets get their VA benefits, which can be a little slow sometimes because of the resources in the area not always being available. That goes to the city and we are out here in the country.”
Dixon said that the veteran community in Pitt County is larger than people think. The 2019 Census indicates that just over 6 percent of the county’s population is veterans. He said it was good seeing his fellow veterans and connecting with people. He also said he would like to see transportation infrastructure expand for veterans who need help getting to appointments.
“They did a really good job getting everyone here to get all the resources here,” Dixon said. “Transportation is a big (issue). Veterans can have a very tough time finding transportation. … When we are in the vicinity of public transport, it turns into walking all the way there and where I am at, outside the city limits, that means I am looking for a ride to take a bus, get on another bus, and by that time we are late.”