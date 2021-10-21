A Stand Down for veterans on Friday will give former military personnel in need vital resources a free meal and information to aid in the battle against homelessness.
American Legion Post 39 at 403 St. Andrews Drive in Greenville will serve as the site of the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A Stand Down is an annual event that provides free services for any and all veterans who attend. The event was organized by The Disabled American Veterans of Pitt County and provides resources like food, haircuts, vaccinations, mental health and homeless screenings, medical screening, VA claims assistance, benefits navigation, employment assistance and housing information.
Tommy Stephenson, past commander of DAV Chapter 37, said that 31 vendors are onboard for the event including NCWorks, NCServes and N.C. Packs for Patriots. Hygiene products, fresh clothes, sunglasses and literature are among the resources they will distribute.
"We have been working on this for about six months," Stephenson said. "We used to do it over at St. James, but 2020 kind of shut everyone down with COVID. We are trying to get it back up and running and hoping for a good turnout."
Temperature checks will be conducted at the door by NCServes, Stephenson said, and social distancing is also a priority. Veterans will be conducted along a set route to receive information and resources from organizations in order to streamline the event and reduce the risk of virus transmission.
Community members have stepped up to help, Stephenson said. Grady-White Boats, PIP Printing, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and other individual sponsors helped make the event possible. The American Legion offered its building space for the event free of charge, and JOY Soup Kitchen will be providing 125 bag lunches at noon.
"It takes a village to take care of our veterans," Stephenson said. "We all come together as a force, what we call a Stand Down, because when you stand down something you pull in the issue at hand and take care of it.
"A lot of people are just one paycheck away from being homeless," Stephenson continued. "When you see people standing at the stop sign you do not really know what happened (to get them there). We really need to see what we can do to fix this problem."
A free raffle to receive a gift card will be conducted every 30 minutes, for a total of six cards being given away to a veteran. NCServes will also be collecting demographic data and contact information to help local veterans organizations continue aiding those who attend in the future.
Rhea Hayward, veteran coordinator with the Disability Advocates & Resource Center, said that housing will be a major focus amid a tumultuous climate for finding residence for those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
"Housing is scarce," Hayward said. "They do not have a lot of excess income or income in general to pay for, in general, deposits ... or for whatever reason they have gotten behind on a bill or something that has caused them to be evicted. It is a lot. Hopefully we will have a turnout."