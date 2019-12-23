Jewish families and their guests savored latkes, spun dreidels and sang songs of thanksgiving on Sunday as they celebrated the first night of Hanukkah during a menorah lighting service at Congregation Bayt Shalom in Greenville.
More than 300 people attended the event held at the small synagogue at 4351 E. 10th St. across from Walmart.
As the first candle of the Menorah was lit Sunday afternoon, the brightness and warmth of community shone on scores of smiling faces that gathered for the time of celebration, as the season of Hanukkah began at sundown.
Ira Addler and his children were one of the many families who played with dreidels as they awaited for the menorah to be lit.
“These (dreidels) were essentially made of clay back in the ancient times when the Jews were fighting the Syrians and the Greeks,” Addler said. “And they were using it as kind of a way to occupy their time to play games when they weren’t allowed to study for the Torah. The way it is today, it’s made in a similar fashion: four Hebrew letters with one on each side.
“It’s kind of a game of chance where you put money or candy in the pot and you spin. Depending on what letter you get, you can more put candy in or take candy out. It’s essentially a form of Hanukkah gambling,” Adler joked.
Addler said he always looks forward to coming together with others to mark the victory of a Jewish group known as the Maccabees over Syrian-Greek forces who barred Hebrews from practicing their religion.
“We’re celebrating the victory of the Jews in a period of oppression back in ancient times when the Jews were trying to avoid be extinguished in Jerusalem by the Greeks and the Syrians. The Greeks and the Syrians came in and basically took over the great temple and destroyed it. So when the Maccabees fought them off, they came back to the great temple and found the temple destroyed. And the only thing that was left was essentially enough oil to relight the eternal light,” Addler said.
Rabbi Harley Karz-Wagman added, “This is a celebration for our community.”
Karz-Wagman told the story of the Maccabees and their eventual triumph over what seemed to be impossible odds and how that strong faith and a community that bands together helps them overcome anti-semitism and other evils.
The story of Hanukkah
About 2,200 years ago, the Syrian-Greek King, Antiochus, ordered the Jews to give up Judaism and become “Greek,” eating non-kosher foods, desecrating the Sabbath and worshipping idols.
The Maccabees led a multi-year guerrilla war, driving out a much larger army and regaining control of the central temple in Jerusalem. During the rededication of the temple, a single day’s worth of ritual oil burned for eight nights, triggering an annual celebration on the 25th of the Jewish month of Kislev, this year starting at sundown, Dec. 22.
Jews commemorate the miracle by lighting the Menorah for eight nights. Families also play dreidel, a spinning top with four sides. Each side shows a Hebrew figure representing the words “a great miracle happened there.”
The faithful also celebrate the miracle of the oil by frying potato pancakes known as latkes, which were served to guests at the synagogue on Sunday.
Also during the event, attendees sang songs and listened to stories about the great faith of the Maccabees and how they overcame tremendous odds.
“What we’re here to do is remember Judah and the Maccabees,” Karz-Wagman said. “... They started as just one family of Jews who defied this massive Greco-Syrian Army who would force the people of Judea to give up our Judaism. The Maccabees had no idea they would find enough support for that battle. They lit one candle. Tonight’s the first night of Hanukkah, we’ll light one candle,” Karz-Wagman said.
Karz-Wagman said Sunday’s event is one that binds the community together as the power of the story of Hanukkah can transform people from darkness to light and encourage others to keep fighting for what’s right, even if the odds are stacked against them.
“The story of Hanukkah and the power of the light, the flame, I believe, is a divine spark, is a great way to bind people together. And it’s through occasions like this that we get to know each other.”