Pitt County renters who owe back rent due to COVID-19 may be eligible for assistance, even if they have not received eviction notices.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce gave the Pitt County Department of Social Services approval to expand its renter assistance program, according to a news release.
The expanded program offers up to six months of rent payments for Pitt County residents who lease apartments, houses, mobile homes or mobile home lots.
The expansion allows renters who have paid their last month’s rent, but still have unpaid rent from earlier in the pandemic, to apply for assistance. Tenants who received an eviction notice from the sheriff also are still eligible.
“This is a significant expansion of eligibility. At this stage of the pandemic, many residents have gotten back on their feet and can pay their rent, but some are still struggling to catch up from earlier months,” Pitt County Social Services Director Jan Elliott said.
The program also helps landlords and property managers to retain tenants.
“Landlords don’t have the leverage to collect back rent unless they threaten eviction and landlords don’t benefit if they evict tenants who will pay their rent now and in the future,” Elliott said.
Eligibility is based on household size and current income. For example, during the previous calendar month, a household of two people must have had a total income of $3,558 or less, and a household of four people must have had a total income of $4,446 or less.
Tenants may apply for help at PittCountyNC.gov/Eviction, or by calling 751-9900. Nonqualifying tenants will be referred to other rental assistance programs.
Individuals at risk of having their utilities shut off can call 751-9900 to request emergency help, or visit PittCountyNC.gov/Utilities.