State Auditor Beth Wood said the Rocky Mount-based Golden LEAF Foundation did not monitor $83 million in federal funds used to provide emergency loans to small businesses during the pandemic.
In the report issued Wednesday, Wood recommended Golden LEAF’s management monitor spending by those receiving the loans to make sure coronavirus relief funds are being spent in accordance with the 2020 COVID-19 Recovery Act.
Among other recommendations in the report, Wood said Golden LEAF’s management should develop a method for determining compliance by the recipients of the loans and that the General Assembly should consider including monitoring requirements in future legislation regarding the spending of coronavirus relief funds or other emergency relief funds.
The federal funds are distributed to Golden Leaf and other agencies by the General Assembly.
The report included both a letter of response to Wood’s findings on March 9 from Golden LEAF President and CEO Scott Hamilton and a rebuttal by Wood to Golden LEAF.
Golden LEAF was created by the General Assembly in 1999 to administer half of North Carolina’s share of the settlement agreement resulting from lawsuits against tobacco companies.
The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 provided for the appropriation of $150 billion to state, local and tribal governments, with North Carolina’s government receiving $3.6 billion.
The General Assembly subsequently enacted the 2020 COVID-19 Recovery Act in part to help businesses have access to funding via the CARES Act.
Golden LEAF was allocated about $83 million. Golden LEAF contracted with and provided funding to the Raleigh-based N.C. Rural Center to operate the loan program.
Wood said that as of September 2021, Golden LEAF used the $83 million to provide 1,257 loans to small businesses across 93 counties in North Carolina.
However, Golden LEAF did not perform and does not have any plans to perform procedures to ensure the recipients abide by certifications made in the loan agreements, Wood reported.
Specifically, Golden LEAF did not require loan recipients to submit spending reports with supporting documentation and to independently verify spending by comparing expenses to supporting documents such as invoices, receipts and payroll records.
Golden LEAF also did not determine whether loan recipients received other federal assistance to avoid a duplication of benefits, Wood reported.
Any misused funds that might have been recaptured could have been used to provide loans to other small businesses in need of assistance, she said.
Wood said that as of September 2021, there were 99 businesses on the loan program’s waiting list.
She also said that since Golden LEAF did not monitor spending of the loan funds after distribution, Golden LEAF had no way of knowing whether the loans were assisting with the needs of businesses, saving businesses and retaining jobs.
In his March 9 letter, Hamilton said that requiring businesses to prepare and submit reports on the use of loan proceeds and to provide supporting documentation to a lender or any other administering entity is very unusual in lending to small businesses.
Hamilton said this would have been inconsistent with the expectation of borrowers.
Hamilton also said that requiring businesses to submit reports regarding how they spent the proceeds of loans and to provide invoices, receipts and payroll records to document the spending would have placed additional burdens on those businesses during a period of extraordinary financial stress.
Hamilton said this is particularly so if the reports had been required during the early days of the pandemic, which would have been necessary if the goal was to recapture and re-loan funds prior to the CARES Act deadline, which was Dec. 31, 2021.
He said that documentation outlined in the audit likely would have discouraged some businesses from participating in the program due to concerns about the administrative burden.
Hamilton said that Golden LEAF believed it would be contrary to the General Assembly’s intent to monitor borrower spending in connection with this program.
He said that monitoring spending by borrowers was not required, would have a significant impact on small businesses and would require more administrative funds.
Additionally, he said that Golden LEAF has looked for examples of best practices in putting in place similar loan programs and has been unable to find any requiring the monitoring of the use of loan proceeds by businesses.
For these reasons, Hamilton said, Golden LEAF disagrees with Wood’s recommendation to monitor the use of loan proceeds by businesses in connection with this specific program.
At the same time, Hamilton said that Golden LEAF would forward Wood’s recommendation to the General Assembly and to the state Pandemic Recovery Office, which was created to oversee and coordinate funds made available by the Recovery Act.
Hamilton said that Golden LEAF would monitor the use of loan proceeds by businesses if directed to do so.
Wood said in her report that compliance monitoring is required regardless of any additional burdens it might place on businesses.
“This reasoning is misguided. Whether monitoring would place additional burdens on businesses is not the issue at hand. Compliance with the Recovery Act was required by the law,” Wood said.
Wood also said that Golden LEAF’s response misleads one to believe in part that the General Assembly did not intend for there to be a mechanism to make sure taxpayer money was spent for its intended purpose.
“The Recovery Act, enacted by the General Assembly, required Golden LEAF to administer the program to carry out the program’s provisions of the Recovery Act, including establishing a method to determine compliance with program requirements,” she said.