North Carolina’s broadband office is encouraging everyone to complete a survey that officials said will help them build a better infrastructure and ensure more people can access high-speed internet.
So far, just over 500 people in Pitt County have responded to the North Carolina Broadband Survey, which displays survey results as they are tabulated by the Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office.
Of those, the greatest majority, 31 percent are extremely dissatisfied with their service, and only 138 had download speeds of 25Mbps or greater after completing the survey’s speed test. Anything lower than 25 megabits per second is considered slow. The best services offer speeds of 1Gbps (gigabit per second), the equivalent of 1,000Mbps.
“As communities begin to survey their citizens, we will gain a better understanding of North Carolina’s internet speeds and needs, which is critical for building strategies to achieve affordable broadband access for all,” said Tracy S. Doaks, secretary of the Department of Information Technology and the state’s chief information officer.
Reliable internet access is crucial so that students can learn, teachers can teach, businesses can grow, and communities can connect, Doaks said.
The Broadband Infrastructure Office launched the survey and online results dashboard in January and so far has collected data from more than 45,000 residents across the state, said Jeff Sural, director of the office. The goal is to get at least 500,000 responses to have a statistically reliable dataset on which decisions can be based.
Sural said his office is working with community stakeholders, county leaders, leaders on local government councils, and nonprofits to encourage participation in the survey. The effort is creating marketing materials and a social media campaign to reach constituents.
“In the western part of the state, for example, the two councils of governments out there actually created their own video series promoting the survey and why it’s important to take the survey as well as the speed test so that we can collect more granular data to help inform where funding should go to improve broadband infrastructure and broadband services,” Sural said.
The Broadband Infrastructure Office helps direct funding from state, federal and other sources to local efforts to expand broadband.
Sural said the survey only takes about five minutes to complete. It asks about existing internet service and availability. “We ask about cost, how much you are paying a month, and several other questions to gauge your familiarity, literacy skills on the computer, satisfaction with the service, and we ask them to take a speed test,” he said.
To accurately gauge speed, they ask participants to connect devices directly into the routers rather than using the Wifi when possible.
“Then we get all that info on the back end and we can map that, and that gives us more info that we can use to help us determine where funding needs to go and where there are gaps within the state,” Sural said.
Dashboards available through ncbroadband.gov offer maps that offer information about the collected data, project areas and funding sources like the NC Great Grant Awards.
“Each of those shows the total number of broadband enhancement or infrastructure improvement projects around the state that are being funded by the state’s rural broadband grant program,” said Sural. “To date we have distributed almost $55 million in grant funds that is being matched by private sector investments of about $35 million.”
Residents who don’t have internet service can still take the survey using their cell phone to provide much-needed information for mapping areas that need assistance to access it online — although the speed test won’t apply.
Residents also can call or text to answer a few questions.
“Typically what we’re simply asking is if you do not have service whatsoever, text in or call in your address and we will get that info and map that,” said Sural.
“We don’t get information from internet service providers on where exactly they are providing services,” said Sural. “A lot of times we just don’t know who has good internet service, who does not have good internet service, and so we are going directly to the homeowners, families, and businesses in the community to find out.”