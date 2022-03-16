Greenville’s red-light camera program is unconstitutional because too little of the money it generates through penalties stays with the local school system, the state Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday.
An appellate panel decided unanimously that the camera program’s funding framework violates the state constitution’s directive that the “clear proceeds” of all fines collected must be “used exclusively for maintaining free public schools.”
The court’s opinion, written by Judge Jefferson Griffin, did not address the fate of the red-light cameras. But Greenville Police Department Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said Tuesday that the cameras are continuing to operate.
“The city will be reviewing the opinion in the coming days to determine how to move forward,” she said. “The opinion had more to do with the way the funds were distributed versus the system itself.”
The city contracted in 2017 with American Traffic Solutions of Arizona to install and operate the cameras. Motorists photographed driving through red lights receive citations and face a $100 penalty. Two motorists who were cited sued the city and the Pitt County Board of Education, which ultimately gets the proceeds.
The General Assembly has agreed that a local school board must receive at least 90 percent of the total fees and fines collected to meet the definition of “clear proceeds.”
Local officials worked with state lawmakers to establish the program so that all proceeds from the tickets run through the school system, which in turns pays the expenses. From each $100 fee the schools were to keep $69.15 and pay American Traffic Solutions $31.85. The schools also pay they city $6,250 a month for an officer who reviews violations and other related expenses.
The court opinion said the schools kept over a roughly two-year period 72 percent of the $2.5 million collected after program expenses and fees to the contractor were paid.
Pitt County Schools Chief Finance Officer Debra Baggett said Tuesday that most of the funds the school district has received through the program have not been spent.
“The very first year we spent some money on technology, about $600,000,” she said, adding that the district stopped using the funds due to litigation.
Baggett said the school district has about $3 million in red-light camera proceeds in its fund balance but said those funds had been set aside until the lawsuit could be resolved.
Pitt County Schools Attorney Emma Hodson had no comment on Tuesday’s decision.
In writing the Court of Appeals’ opinion, Griffin said the local authorities were trying to frustrate the public’s wishes by arguing Greenville meets the standard by initially paying the school board 100 percent of the money collected — only for the board to return amounts equal to fees and expenses afterward.
The school board paid the city $707,000 in expenses, of which $582,000 were fees for American Traffic Solutions — or 23 percent of the total.
“The clear purpose of the people in mandating that the clear proceeds of such fines be ‘faithfully appropriated’ to the public schools cannot be circumvented by the elaborate diversion of funds or cleverly drafted contracts,” Griffin wrote in reversing a lower court decision.
Roughly 20 North Carolina towns and cities have been authorized by the legislature to operate similar traffic-control photograph programs. The General Assembly authorized the first such program in 1997.
It’s possible the state Supreme Court could take up the case.
Greenville’s red light program was approved by the North Carolina General Assembly on June 30, 2016. In March of 2017, the city entered into a cost-sharing agreement with the Board of Education. Greenville began assessing the civil penalties in November 2017. The program has survived multiple court challenges previously.
Cameras are installed at five intersections: Arlington Boulevard and Greenville Boulevard, Charles Boulevard and 14th Street, Memorial Drive and Arlington Boulevard, Charles Boulevard and Fire Tower Road, and Arlington Boulevard and Fire Tower Road. Authorities have credited the cameras with a significant reduction in crashes.
In a separate ruling on Tuesday involving another motorist, a Court of Appeals panel upheld the decision of three trial judges who had rejected an argument that the 2016 law creating Greenville’s red-light program was unconstitutional because the state constitution prevents “local laws” related to health. The appeals court cited a state Supreme Court decision.
But appeals Judge Richard Dietz wrote Tuesday that the trial judges had gone too far ruling that the underlying traffic camera statute that permits only some cities to operate programs also doesn’t relate to health — because the motorist had not specifically challenged that law.
“Whether the underlying red-light traffic camera legislation is an unconstitutional local law relating to health is a question that must wait for another day,” Dietz wrote.