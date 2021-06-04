North Carolina Democrats want voters to know Republicans aren’t the only one rallying this weekend.
The Democratic Party announced it is holding a statewide “Day of Action” on Saturday, the same day President Trump is speaking at the North Carolina Republican Party's State Convention in Greenville.
Statewide some volunteers will be knocking on doors and others will be phone banking to talk about how the American Rescue Plan benefited them, state Executive Director Meredith Cuomo said.
In Pitt County, Democratic volunteers will be participating in a virtual phone bank that will call people in the state’s 20 counties with the lowest vaccination rates to encourage them to sign up and get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Sessions are scheduled for every hour between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Training will be offered at the top of every hour. Details will be shared after the training, according to the Day of Action website.
Visit www.mobilize.us/ncdp/event/392688/ to get more information and details on how to join.
“While the Republican Party has chosen to throw our democracy and the truth by the wayside, President Biden and Democrats are hard at work undoing the damage of the Trump administration, delivering on their promises, and getting our country back on track,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo said since President Joe Biden assumed office he negotiated and signed into law a $1.9 billion American Rescue Plan which delivered $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans, expanded the nation’s Child Tax Credit, provided emergency rental assistance, business assistance and state and local government aid.
State Democrats said Biden built an effective vaccination distribution model and helped teachers and students return to school safely.
“We are committed to making sure every voter knows that this is what happens when Democrats are in charge,” Cuomo said.
Trump won North Carolina by 74,483 votes, 2.76 million votes to Biden’s 2.68 million.
Biden won Pitt County, 47,252 votes to Trump’s 38,982 votes.