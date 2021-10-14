North Carolina Democrats are set to kick off a statewide tour in Greenville Monday with an emphasis on localizing the work done by President Joe Biden to aid working class citizens.
U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, state Rep. Brian Farkas, Kinston Mayor Don Hardy and N.C. Democratic Party Chair Bobbie Richardson will jump start the five day tour locally with 10:30 a.m. news conference, a release from the party said.
“North Carolina Democrats are coming together next week to reach voters in every corner of our state touting President Biden, Gov. Cooper and Democrats’ work to invest in the backbone of this country, the working class, and calling out Republicans for trying to stand in the way,” state party Chairwoman Bobbie Richardson said.
“President Biden and Democrats delivered for North Carolinians by passing the American Rescue Plan and are working to get the Build Back Better Agenda over the finish line to continue to make a real difference in people’s lives ... Meanwhile, Republicans have proven time and again that they have no interest in serving the people, and if Ted Budd, Pat McCrory or Mark Walker were in the U.S. Senate, North Carolinians can count on more of the same.”
The event follows two Republican-heavy efforts in the area this week. Rep. Greg Murphy held a small business roundtable at Parker’s Barbecue on Monday. On Wednesday, Murphy hosted the first Water Adaptation to Ensure Regional Success Summit, which was also facilitated by Rep. David Rouzer of the state’s 7th District.
Butterfield was unable to attend Wednesday’s event on account of votes in Washington D.C., but Farkas was in attendance for what was touted by both parties as a bipartisan effort.
Butterfield said Biden's plan has already paid dividends in his district, which includes parts of Greenville and most of Pitt County.
"President Biden and congressional Democrats fulfilled a promise to the American people to deliver a bold COVID-19 relief package that has protected American lives and gotten our economy back on track," Butterfield said. "In North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, the American Rescue Plan has made a big difference in North Carolinians lives by providing over $50 million in federal funding to our community health centers for vaccines and facility improvements, $348 million to our schools, over $600 million to our counties and municipalities, $1,400 stimulus checks, and monthly child tax credit payments to help lift 137,000 children in North Carolina out of poverty."
"President Biden and North Carolina Democrats have a vision to not only bring us out of the pandemic, but to build back better and invest in our future," Butterfield said.
According to the state’s website, North Carolina will directly receive more than $5.7 billion from the American Rescue Plan over two distributions. Greenville and Pitt County government will receive more than $40 million.
Following Monday’s event in Greenville, Democrats will hold a virtual event in Greensboro on Tuesday, followed by in-person news conferences in Charlotte, Asheville and Raleigh on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday respectively.