State economic leaders visited Greenville Friday to tour some of the city’s top job creators and discuss the future of eastern North Carolina’s industry with local legislators.
Secretary of Commerce Machelle Baker Sanders and Deputy Secretary Jordan Whichard joined Rep. Brian Farkas and Sen. Don Davis on a tour of Thermo-Fisher Scientific before convening with other leaders for a luncheon and discussion at the Greenville Museum of Art. The event was hosted by the Greenville-ENC Alliance, a regional economic development partnership, in collaboration with Farkas and Davis.
“Why would I not want this part of the state to thrive?” asked Sanders, a native of Belhaven in Beaufort County. “Why would I not leverage this opportunity to help not only all of the state, but for sure to help the place where I call home?”
The event served as something of a homecoming for Sanders and Whichard, a native of Greenville. He recalled spending time at the Art Museum as a child and told the assembled guests that he believes in Greenville’s commitment to development. A large part of that, those attending the event agreed, was improving broadband capabilities.
“Expanding broadband was a huge investment in the governor’s budget,” said Whichard, whose family founded and operated The Daily Reflector from 1882-1996. “Broadband is key and will help Greenville serve as the hub of the east that we know that it is. We can begin working remotely with people all across the country. Rep. Farkas and I were talking on the way over here about the partnership developing down (N.C.) 43 between Greenville through Lenoir County, Craven County and down to the Crystal Coast, and I think that shows what we can build regionally in our communities.”
Sanders said the commitment to expanding broadband also would help those in rural North Carolina through industries such as e-commerce. The focus on broadband and “cracking that rural nut,” as Sanders phrased it, drew applause from Bethel Mayor Gloristine Brown.
“There surely was a digital divide in North Carolina when it came to our internet access,” Sanders said. “You can literally live on the wrong side of the railroad tracks."
After the discussion, Brown said that broadband would work wonders for a community like Bethel, which had a population of just under 2,000 people as of 2019. However, the service would have to take into account the economic status of some rural residents.
“We do still have areas without broadband,” Brown said. “Entrepreneurship, businesses and the service being available would draw in work for citizens. But, you have to be aware that you have the resources as well as be aware of the cost. They are talking about bringing in broadband, which is all well and good, but you have to be sure that people can afford it. Even where it is available, you have people without internet because of the cost.”
Expanding internet service was not the only industrial step Sanders sees the region taking. She touted offshore wind farms proposed in coastal areas. Uconda Dunn, vice president of business for the Greenville-ENC Alliance, said solar farms are a source of renewable energy locally. Two large private solar operations are planned near Bethel.
During her tour of Thermo-Fisher, Sanders said that she saw leadership and growth, as well as advanced technology and a dedication to “improving humankind” through life sciences. Michelle Logan, Thermo-Fisher vice president, said that the company has made great progress in its goal to create 500 new jobs over the next two years.
“I will say that is because of our local partnerships with East Carolina University, Pitt Community College and the North Carolina Biotechnology Center,” Logan said. “To date, we have hired over 300 new employees into our organization and we are on track to meet that goal.”
Dunn said that pipeline of workers that should keep other industries interested in coming to Greenville.
“With those education institutions in our community we are able to provide that talented workforce for employees,” Dunn said. “We want to enhance the programs that are offered and be able to provide a talent pipeline for investors interested in coming to our community.”