Folks who have been working for years to bring a food processing facility to Ayden are planning a kick-off celebration for the development on Monday now that the state has approved funding.
The state General Assembly designated $4 million for the 24,000-square-foot Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center in a long delayed state budget approved last month and signed by the governor.
Leaders in Ayden began developing a concept for the center in 2017. They plan for the nonprofit facility to offer a wide range of services, including collecting and preparing fresh produce for sale and offering space to prepare and package value-added food products, like sauces or pickles.
The facility can help small food producers get a product to the market and grow until they can move into a facility of their own, hopefully in Ayden, Mayor Steve Tripp said in the early stages of development.
The Greenville ENC Alliance reported on Thursday that the facility will provide essential food processing services for farmers, food manufacturers and entrepreneurs in a seven-county region.
When it launches, the center will have an immediate impact on the food and agricultural industries of Pitt, Lenoir, Greene, Wilson, Edgecombe, Martin and Beaufort counties, the alliance said.
“On behalf of the Town of Ayden, I would like to express our appreciation to the governor and North Carolina lawmakers in providing project funding which will assist in the building of the facility and obtaining equipment,” Tripp said in the news release. “This center will create jobs and economic progress by fostering the growth of food processing and manufacturing to include entrepreneurial endeavors.”
“We are excited about the opportunities that this center brings to our community,” said Keith Purvis, project manager and owner of Greenville Produce Company. “Our vision is for eastern North Carolina to become the epicenter of the food industry.”
The total project is estimated to cost $8.8 million, which will cover construction, outfit and operation of the center for its first three years, the news release said. In addition to the $4 million contribution from the state, the center will apply for additional grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and other sources.
The business model will enable the center to be self-sustaining beyond its first three years. In addition, the Town of Ayden has provided cash and in-kind support for the launch of the project and Pitt County donated the site for the facility’s future home on Elliott Dixon Drive in Ayden’s Worthington Industrial Park, not far from the old Minges Group Bottling plant.
“Pitt County is pleased to see the Town of Ayden’s Food Commercialization Project now in a position to move forward. As outlined in the Interlocal Agreement from 2015, it would be the County’s intent to transfer ownership of a 2.65-acre industrial site in the South Pitt Industrial Park for this venture,” said Scott Elliott, Pitt County Manager.
Economic developers in the region believe that the center will serve as a hub for entrepreneurship as well as an anchor for food processing and industry attraction.
“Building on our area’s agricultural roots, the center will provide added processing opportunities that are unique and innovative,” said Brad Hufford, vice president of business development for the Greenville ENC Alliance. “We look forward to seeing the launch of food product companies as a result of the center and its resources.”
Other partners in the effort include ElectriCities, East Carolina University, Miller School of Entrepreneurship at East Carolina University, NC State University the state Departments of Agriculture and Commerce, and many others.
The kick-off celebration will be held at 11 a.m. at Quilt Lizzy’s second floor event space, 4260 S. Lee St. in Ayden.