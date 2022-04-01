WINTERVILLE — A group of Pitt Community College students told Gov. Roy Cooper that a grant program funded with pandemic dollars helped pay for their tuition and fees and put them on the road to a better future.
Cooper held a roundtable discussion about the Longleaf Commitment community college grant program on Thursday at PCC. It’s the fourth event held in recent weeks in effort to encourage graduating high school seniors to apply for the funding.
Cooper launched the Longleaf Commitment community college grant program in May 2021 using federal pandemic relief funds. The grant ensures that recent high school graduates from low- and middle-income families will receive at least $2,800 in federal and state grants to cover tuition and most fees at any of the state’s 58 community colleges.
The General Assembly continued the program’s funding, and students who graduate during the 2021-22 school year are eligible to receive grants to cover tuition and fees for up to two years.
“We need to make sure our students have the resources they need to get a good education to get a great paying job,” Cooper said. “These Longleaf Commitment grants are helping middle to lower-income families to (cover) the tuition and fees needed to get these good-paying jobs.”
PCC Board of Trustees Chairman Gary Evans, who graduated from the school in 1984, said he is an example of how obtaining a community college degree can change a person’s life.
College President Lawrence Rouse said the school has dispersed more than $308,000 to 505 students who graduated in 2020 and 2021.
Of that group, 41 received the maximum amount of $2,800. Rouse said 37 percent of those students who received money in the fall returned in the spring. That’s a return rate of 90 percent.
None of the students who received Longleaf dollars had to take out loans, Rouse said.
“Much of North Carolina’s economic recovery from COVID-19 depends on the success PCC and other community colleges have in preparing a skilled workforce for business and industry,” Rouse said. “The Longleaf Commitment Grant makes education accessible and more affordable for North Carolina high school graduates who may not attend college otherwise, thus strengthening our ability to develop a pipeline of skilled professionals.”
Student Erin Rodgers told Cooper she is working toward an associate’s degree that will allow her to transfer to North Carolina State University, where she intends to study veterinary sciences.
“To hear these students today and to hear their focus, knowing what they want to do, that’s impressive,” Cooper said. Community college and university officials are continuing to find ways to make it easier to transfer credits earned in community college to the state’s universities so students can complete a bachelor’s degree.
“What’s great about being able to transfer is you can make a four-year degree more cost-effective,” he said.
Yamileth Espino, a graduate of North Pitt High School, said the grant helped her cover the costs of her books and tuition and made it easier to meet other expenses out of pocket.
“The Longleaf Grant has helped out me and my family by helping relieve financial stress, allowing me to focus more on my education,” Espino said.
Several of the students said the grant also helped them cover expenses such as fuel costs. Lee Bray, PCC director of financial aid, said students with the highest need for financial aid received federal Pell Grant dollars along with the Longleaf grant.
“Because our tuition charges are lower than the awards of Pell and Longleaf combined, students are able to receive the overage of funds to help aid their outside educational costs,” she said.
Rene de la Cruz-Cruz said he’s always enjoyed drawing but didn’t think he could apply the skill to a job until he arrived at PCC’s campus and learned about architectural technology, the degree he is currently pursuing. The grant helped him by covering tuition and fees and paying for transportation costs.
Cooper asked the students what they would tell others about the Longleaf Commitment grant.
Autumn Williams said she would tell seniors that even if they never considered college, they could at least try going to community college. She said high school students are often told that college professors aren’t involved with their students, but her instructors have been caring and want to help her succeed.
Eligible high school seniors can apply for the Longleaf Commitment Grant by filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA) form and enrolling in a community college. The program ends at the conclusion of the 2024 spring semester.
Pitt Community College offers more than 60 programs and provides adult basic education, literacy training and occupational extension courses. The college serves more than 23,000 students annually.