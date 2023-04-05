North Carolina Legislature

State Rep. Tricia Cotham, D-Mecklenburg, speaks on the House floor as North Carolina lawmakers gathered for a session in 2016.

 Gerry Broome/The Associated Press

A Democrat in the North Carolina House switched to the Republican Party on Wednesday, giving the GOP veto-proof control in both chambers of the legislature.

The switch announced by Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County means Republicans now have the 72 seats required in the 120-seat House to hold a super majority. Republicans had already held 30 of the 50 seats in the Senate needed to override vetoes, but until Wednesday, they were one seat shy in the House.


