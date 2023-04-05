...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers, the coastal
waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
State Rep. Tricia Cotham, D-Mecklenburg, speaks on the House floor as North Carolina lawmakers gathered for a session in 2016.
A Democrat in the North Carolina House switched to the Republican Party on Wednesday, giving the GOP veto-proof control in both chambers of the legislature.
The switch announced by Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County means Republicans now have the 72 seats required in the 120-seat House to hold a super majority. Republicans had already held 30 of the 50 seats in the Senate needed to override vetoes, but until Wednesday, they were one seat shy in the House.
The switch means the GOP can overule Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s attempts to block hardline conservative policies on topics such as gun rights, immigration, voting and abortion.
Cotham, a former teacher and assistant principal who had served in the House for nearly 10 years through 2016 before returning in January, announced her decision at a news conference at North Carolina Republican Party headquarters.
“I will not be controlled by anyone,” Cotham said. She said the Democratic Party is no longer a big tent party and tries to bully its members. She said that she was considered a “spy” and a “traitor” and that the turning point was when she was criticized for using the American flag and praying-hands emoji on social media and on her vehicles.
Cotham, 44, has Democratic roots. Her mother, Pat, serves on the Mecklenburg County commission and has been a Democratic National Committee member. Her ex-husband is a former chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party.
Mailed ballots targeted
A bill proposed by GOP leaders in the state House would force North Carolina voters to send mail-in ballots prior to Election Day.
The bill that passed 14-7 Tuesday in the House Election Law Committee would remove a grace period that allows absentee ballots to arrive and be counted three days after Election Day as long as they are postmarked on election day.
The law sets a 7:30 p.m. cutoff on Election Day for county boards to accept absentee ballots, regardless of postmark.
All absentee by-mail ballots would have to be submitted at a county board of elections office, whether by mail or in person, and could not be turned in at a one-stop early voting site. The measure would not apply to military or overseas absentee ballots. It must also pass the House Rules Committee before reaching the floor for a vote.
While Republican sponsors, like Rep. Ted Davis of New Hanover County, say the change is needed to restore trust in elections, critics say it would disenfranchise lawful voters of all parties and play into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to sow distrust in elections after he lost the last presidential race in 2020.
“The whole thing is to make the process more concise, more trustworthy, more transparent and more straightforward,” Davis said, adding that the bill aims to streamline the vote counting process so more races can be called on Election Day.