A Democratic state House member filed to retain his seat representing southern Pitt County on Friday, while a Republican hopeful filed for another chance to win the county’s Senate seat.
Brian Farkas of Greenville, the District 9 incumbent, won his first term in 2020 in a district that had been held by Republicans for several years. New boundaries drawn this year keep the district competitive. Two Republicans also are running for the seat as of Friday.
Republican Karen Kozel of Greenville filed for District 5 state Senate seat. Kozel was defeated by incumbent Democrat Don Davis in 2020 in a district that included Pitt and Greene counties.
The district this year includes Pitt and Edgecombe counties, and Davis has announced he intends to run for U.S. Congress.
Democrat Kandi Smith of Greenville has announced she intends to run for the seat as well, although she has not filed. The former Greenville mayor and City Council member currently represents state House 9 in northern Pitt County.
Farkas and Kozel were among a handful of local candidates that officially began their campaigns on Friday, the second day of filing since it resumed after legal wrangling over district lines. Local and state offices will be on the ballot for a May 17 primary along with statewide races.
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory officially filed as a U.S. Senate candidate Friday, calling himself best-suited to represent the state during “serious times” at home and abroad, the Associated Press Reported.
McCrory, who served as governor from 2013 through 2016 and was Charlotte mayor for 14 years, had announced his plans to seek the Republican nomination last April.
“And during these serious times, we need people with experience who have had to deal with crisis,” McCrory told reporters at the State Fairgrounds, the venue for filing for federal, statewide and judicial offices.
“So that’s why I’m running right now — to bring my experience as a successful mayor and successful governor, and bring a North Carolina voice to Washington, D.C.”
McCory, 65, is expected to face U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, former Rep. Mark Walker and combat veteran Marjorie Eastman among others in the GOP primary.
The frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, filed Thursday. The filing period ends at noon March 4.
McCrory said if elected he would focus on ways to curb inflation and make the country energy independent — particularly in light of expected increased gasoline prices from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Our energy independence not only lowers gasoline prices and fuel prices, but it also makes America safer,” he said.
McCrory, Walker and Eastman plan to participate in a debate Saturday in Raleigh organized by the John Locke Foundation. Without mentioning Budd by name, McCrory criticized him for declining to join the debate.
Budd’s campaign outraised McCrory in the fourth quarter, but cash balances for the competing campaigns were very close entering 2022.
The Washington-based Club for Growth Action super PAC has spent millions of dollars backing Budd’s candidacy and criticizing McCrory.
Other candidates filing locally on Friday include incumbent Pitt County Commissioner Lauren White, a Republican from the Black Jack area who represents the District 6 seat on the board.
Winterville Town Councilman Mark C. Smith also filed for the Board of Commissioners. The Republican is seeking the District 5 seat currently held by Mike Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, also a Republican, has not filed yet to keep his seat.
Candidates for Pitt County Board of Education also are filing for their nonpartisan races, although the election won’t be until November.
On Thursday, Kenneth Andrew Jones filed for the District 1 seat challenging Tracy Everette-Lenz, the incumbent who filed in December.
On Friday, Julianna B. Jaquith of Bell Arthur filed for the District 2 seat challenging incumbent Amy Cole of Greenville, who also filed in December.