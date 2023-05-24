An order to start designing the replacement bulkhead and esplanade is expected from Greenville City Council next month.
However, it remains unclear how the expected $22 million project will be funded since it was not included in either the state House and Senate budget proposals.
The leaders in both chambers are aware of the project, said Tim Reeder, Pitt County’s freshman Republican representative for District 9. It is one of multiple local priorities legislators are pursuing during the current budget project.
“We’ve been told that we need to reset our expectations for requests for the districts,” said Reeder, an associate professor of emergency medicine at the Brody School of Medicine.
“Because in the last several years there has been a lot of federal money from COVID money and from (American Rescue Plan Act) money available for projects like this so there is not nearly as much available this year,” Reeder said. “The consistent message is that this year isn’t going to have the same level of funding that we’ve had in the last couple of years.”
The bulkhead project also is competing with other budget requests from other parts of Pitt County and other areas of the state, he said.
Greenville City Council asked city staff to bring back a “task order” in June so it could authorize the design process for the council’s preferred plan for replacing the bulkhead, which is 55 years old and deteriorating.
The design favored by the council called for “embracing the river” by using tiers to manage river flooding.
According to the city’s webpage, a portion of the existing bulkhead wall will be removed to create what is described as a “more natural transition down towards the water.”
The design will also include an elevated boardwalk, a “natural and gradual” accessible transition from the bulkhead to a floating boat dock for day trippers and terraced seating at the water’s edge.
Last spring, the city council directed staff to develop a plan to spend nearly $10 million in ARPA funding on bulkhead repairs and improvements to the Town Common amphitheater.
So far, $1 million has been allocated for design only, city spokesman Brock Letchworth said.
In March, Reeder and Democrat state Rep. Gloristine Brown, a freshman representing District 8, co-sponsored legislation seeking $10 million to help start the bulkhead project. It was never assigned to a committee so it wasn’t included in the House budget.
The existing bulkhead is 1,570 feet long and consists of steel sheet piles. The concrete walkway is 15-feet wide. Earlier this year, the city said the bulkhead is between 24 percent and 36 percent eroded, according to an earlier news report. While the concrete walkway is in satisfactory condition, it has experienced between 2 to 7 inches of settlement in places, the news report said.
Reeder said he continues to advocate for the bulkhead funding, but it’s challenging because it doesn’t fall into a traditional funding category such as sewer improvements or an airport project. Both the House and the Senate have separate amounts of money for such projects.
“Some of the ways we look at it is it will help with flooding so trying to advocate for its ability to prevent flooding is what we have done,” he said.