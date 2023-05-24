index.26370.387696443263700.jpg

Greenville officials said the Town Common bulkhead, installed in late 1960s, is eroded and has vegetation growing through it.

 Contributed photo

An order to start designing the replacement bulkhead and esplanade is expected from Greenville City Council next month.

However, it remains unclear how the expected $22 million project will be funded since it was not included in either the state House and Senate budget proposals.


