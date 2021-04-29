North Carolinians will be allowed to assemble in larger groups and gather outdoors starting Friday without having to wear their masks.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday afternoon that the state soon will lift the outdoor mask mandate and boost mass gathering limits to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors, which represents a doubling from the current levels.
The Democratic governor’s moves come as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces outside anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. Under some circumstances, unvaccinated people don’t need to be masked outside, according to the CDC.
Cooper said masks will still be required indoors and he encouraged people to remain cautious.
“Masks will continue to be required indoors (and) in public places since this virus still can spread easily when we’re inside,” Cooper said. “Even though we’re continuing our dimmer switch approach of easing restrictions, we need to stay vigilant.”
Cooper plans to eliminate social distancing and mass gathering restrictions by June 1 and eliminate the mask mandate altogether once at least two-thirds of North Carolina adults are at least partially vaccinated. Nearly half of adults in the state have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot and more than 39% are fully vaccinated, as of Tuesday, according to state health department data.
State health officials expect to receive more than 222,000 first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine. The state also had about 132,000 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines available, as of this past weekend.
The pace of vaccinations has slowed recently, with supply outpacing demand in many parts of the state. On the week of April 5, providers administered more than 246,000 first doses. Fewer than 85,000 people got first doses last week, which is the lowest weekly count since the end of December 2020.
COVID tests available
Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail said there are still Say Yes! Covid Test kits available and he encouraged those who haven’t, to pick one up.
He reminded people to make sure they are testing per the instructions and not waiting until they are showing symptoms of the virus.
“This test is really to see if routine testing on a regular basis can reduce the spread of COVID in our community,” he said. “Please don’t stick them in the medicine cabinet and forget about them or save them until you have symptoms. Use them as the instructions describe — three times a week.”
Silvernail said Pitt County continues to ride a spring wave of COVID, with the numbers increasing slightly from last week.
“The question is, ‘How broad is this wave going to be?’” he said during his weekly media briefing via Zoom.
The county had about 42 cases per day, compared to last week’s 39 cases per day.
The number of deaths remains at 86, but Silvernail said the state is reviewing deaths that occurred during the past year.
“They may re-classify some deaths as COVID-related. So that number very well may go up a little bit,” he said.
The number of Pitt County residents who received the vaccine last week fell to its lowest level since large-scale vaccination efforts were ramped up, Silvernail said. He is concerned demand has waned.
Silvernail said the decline could be related to concerns related to the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The pause was lifted late Friday by the CDC and FDA.
Even though almost 28 percent of the county fully vaccinated, Silvernail said that number needs to be higher.
“We would really like to see two-thirds, or more, of our population vaccinated to try and reach herd immunity,” he said. “We continue to offer vaccination appointments at the health department, which you can self-schedule online. We will begin offering vaccines at some mobile pop-up clinics beginning in Belvoir area (today). And we continue to partner with our local churches and other groups at their locations.
“We are doing our best to get the vaccine out there,” he said. “The vaccine is now available from several pharmacies, and other providers including Vidant and ECU physicians. The number of providers eligible to give the vaccine is growing every week.”
“We are now trying to adjust our vaccine delivery strategy to match the needs of the community. We are going to send a team out to go door-to-door for folks that may not have had transportation, or other reasons,” Silvernail said. “We are trying to make it as convenient as possible.
Concerning new CDC mask-wearing guidelines, he said, “We are still under a mandatory mask order from the governor, which would supersede CDC guidance. Technically, in Pitt County, you are still required to still wear a mask if you are in public.
“There is some confusion, and I think we are going to see more confusion as we see guidelines shift with changes in the number of folks that are vaccinated and the disease rates. I do expect this spring wave to fall off,” Silvernail said.
He said he is not terribly concerned about the reduction of mask-wearing.
“With almost 28 percent of our folks vaccinated, and other 10 percent who have had the disease, there are probably close to 37 percent of people in the population with immunity to COVID. That’s going to take a bite out of transmission,” he said. But, “it may be appropriate to continue to wear a mask if there is close personal contact with folks you don’t normally interact with.”