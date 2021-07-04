RALEIGH — A senior official in North Carolina's emergency management department has been tapped to succeed his retiring director.
Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks has appointed William Ray as the state's new director of emergency management, the agency said in a news release.
Ray currently serves as the chief of staff, a leadership role, at North Carolina Emergency Management. He was previously an assistant director and has also served in several emergency response roles at the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, in local government and in the private sector.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in international studies from the Virginia Military Institute and a master’s degree in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, according to the news release.
Ray will succeed Director Mike Sprayberry, whose retirement was announced in April.
With more than 40 years of state service, Sprayberry has been one of the most visible faces for state government’s efforts to prepare for and recover from hurricanes, snowstorms and other natural emergencies. He has led the State Emergency Response Team in 19 state-declared disasters and 11 federally declared disasters, including Hurricane Florence in 2018.
Police: Man fired randomly from truck
BOONE — A man was arrested Saturday after he drove through a western North Carolina college town firing a gun, injuring one person, police said.
Two vehicles were struck during the incident Saturday morning in Boone, and a passenger in one of those vehicles was grazed by a bullet and taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the Boone Police Department said in a news release.
Officers conducted a traffic stop after numerous 911 calls indicated the driver of a pickup truck was firing shots randomly from the vehicle, the news release said. Joseph James Navarette, 24, was taken into custody without further incident, the news release said.
Navarette, of Mount Airy, was charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to police.
He was being held under a $1,000,000 secured bond and has an August 13 court date, the news release said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Authorities did not offer any comment on a possible motive or whether the victims were targeted.
The incident happened in downtown Boone, near the campus of Appalachian State University.
Three killed, one hurt in shooting
CHADBOURN — Three people were killed and one was injured after a shooting erupted overnight in a small southeastern North Carolina town, authorities said.
The Chadbourn Police Department got a call about shots fired around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from a local prosecutor. The shots rang out in a parking lot next to a building where a “large party was in progress," the news release said.
The Chadbourn Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to handle the case.
The victims were not identified, and no further details were immediately released.
Chadbourn is in Columbus County, about 60 miles west of Wilmington.
Wreck kills two adults, two children
Four family members including two children were killed when their vehicle hydroplaned and struck a tractor-trailer, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
News outlets report the crash happened Friday afternoon near Pinebluff in Moore County when the driver of a Honda Accord lost control and crossed a median, colliding with the truck.
Authorities identified the victims as Tesmond Thomas, 28; LaTanya Jones, 26; Levi Thomas, 6; and Judah Thomas, 4. They were family members from Aberdeen, TV station WTVD reported.
The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries, troopers said.
Two children killed in fire
ROSEBORO — Two 3-year-olds were killed and a 12-year-old was injured trying to rescue them from a fire in a North Carolina mobile home, officials said.
News outlets report that the fire broke out Friday morning in Roseboro. The 3-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl died and a 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with severe cuts from trying to break a window to save the younger children, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said.
A smoke detector woke the the children’s parents, allowing them to escape, but couldn’t get to the two children at the other end of the home, the sheriff’s office said. A sheriff’s deputy who was the first at the scene attempted a rescue, but the structure was engulfed in flames. The two younger children were found in the bedroom they shared.
Nine people from two families occupied the doublewide mobile home.
The Red Cross is assisting the families. The State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the State Fire Marshal have been asked to help investigate.