North Carolina’s School Performance Grades report released last week shows that more of Pitt County’s public schools have been designated as low-performing since the last report three years ago.

About a third of more than three dozen schools in the district scored grades of D or F on the state’s 2021-22 report card, compared with about a fourth of Pitt County Schools in 2019. The state Department of Public Instruction report shows a similar trend across the state, with 34% of schools, or 864, designated as low-performing, compared with 488 prior to the coronavirus pandemic.


