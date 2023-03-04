Incidents of weapons possessions on local public school property last year were almost twice as high as they were before the pandemic, according to a state report released this week.

Data made public by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction showed that there were nearly 3,300 weapons possessions statewide, not including firearms, in the 2021-22 school year, a 60% increase in over 2018-19. Pitt County Schools, the 13th largest district in the state, reported weapons possessions stood at 45 in 2018-19, the last full school year before the coronavirus pandemic. The number spiked to 87 last year.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.