...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers, Alligator
River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
State reports increase in weapons in schools after pandemic
Incidents of weapons possessions on local public school property last year were almost twice as high as they were before the pandemic, according to a state report released this week.
Data made public by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction showed that there were nearly 3,300 weapons possessions statewide, not including firearms, in the 2021-22 school year, a 60% increase in over 2018-19. Pitt County Schools, the 13th largest district in the state, reported weapons possessions stood at 45 in 2018-19, the last full school year before the coronavirus pandemic. The number spiked to 87 last year.
The increase places Pitt County Schools eighth highest in the state in the number of weapons possessions, although schools in Wake and Mecklenburg counties reported five times as many incidents as those in Pitt. In the same five-year period, the number of firearms reported on PCS campuses increased from one to four.
“There’s been an increase following COVID,” Director of Student Services Karen Harrington said. “Overall weapons have gone up, but it’s very rare that we find a firearm on campus.”
A Farmville Central High School student was arrested in January for bringing a handgun onto campus. So far the incident is the only possession of a firearm reported in Pitt County Schools in the 2022-23 school year.
About six months into the current school year, a total of 56 weapons had been reported across the county’s public schools, according to information provided by Pitt County Schools. (See related article.) While the figure is 35% less than the number reported last school year, it recorded incidents through Feb. 10, nearly four months before the end of the school year.
Still, Harrington said trends do not indicate another spike like the one seen after COVID.
“When we look at comparing this year to last year, it looks like it’s currently trending the same,” she said. “We don’t know how the rest of the year is going to go, but it looks like we’re right on line for where we were last year.”
The seemingly stagnant numbers come as good news to Board of Education District 3 representative James Tripp, who in recent months has been sounding the alarm about violence among teenagers.
“This has been a great concern of mine,” Tripp, a pastor and former law enforcement officer, told fellow school board members last month. “Teenagers and weapons don’t mix, and we’re having too much of that. As a community we need to come together and try to figure out what we can do to deter some of that.”
Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the Board of Education in January that some principals want metal detectors to use at school entrances, and he expects the district will move to provide them.
Across the country, educational leaders have grown increasingly concerned about violence in schools. A nationwide survey of more than 1,100 educators in October 2022 indicated that 34% observed frequent physical violence between students, compared with 15% in 2018. Some 13% observed frequent physical violence against teachers, compared with 7% five years earlier.
North Carolina DPI’s annual discipline data records assaults on school officials, employees and volunteers as one of 16 criminal offenses that state law requires schools to report. Pitt County Schools recorded 33 incidents of assault on school personnel in 2021-22, compared with 30 in 2018-19.
Reports of assault involving the use of a weapon, nonexistent five years ago, were at five in 2021-22. Incidents involving possession of a controlled substance increased from 57 to 61 in the same period, although reports of alcohol possession incidents declined from nine to three. There were no reports of rape, robbery with a dangerous weapon or taking indecent liberties with a minor.
Overall, the number of total acts per 1,000 students increased from 6.41 in 2018-19 to 8.578 last school year.
Statewide, the number of total acts per 1,000 students was 7.512. Of 11,170 acts reported statewide, 5,250 involved possession of a controlled substance, followed by possession of a weapon and 1,374 reports of assault on school personnel.