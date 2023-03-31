...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
Members of the the Pitt Pirate Robotics club put their latest rollout, Jupiter, through its paces on Feb. 26 at First Presbyterian Church in Greenville. The group will be among 40 teams competing at Minges Coliseum this weekend.
High school robotics teams from across the state will converge on East Carolina University this weekend for the North Carolina FIRST Robotics Competition State Championship.
The competition will take place today and Sunday inside Minges Coliseum, the university announced. Forty teams and about 1,300 students, including Pitt County’s Pitt Pirates Robotics Team, will test the abilities of their machines and themselves as their robots to complete tasks, overcome obstacles and score points.
Awards also will be given categories of design excellence, competitive play, sportsmanship and teamwork. Teams will compete individually and with allies in different stages of the tournament. High-scoring teams have the chance to advance to the FIRST International Robotics Championship April 19-22 in Houston.
A team of volunteers from ECU is supporting the event. ECU Provost Robin Coger is a board member of the FIRST organization, an international nonprofit body that organizes the tournaments. FIRST is an acronym that means For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.
“FIRST tournaments and championships are culminations of the work invested by teams of young people throughout the season,” Coger said. “The events are always energetic and put robotics, teamwork and ‘coopertition’ — a FIRST core value that demands cooperation even during competitions — all on display. ECU is looking forward to hosting the teams and volunteers at this weekend’s FRC state championship.”
The opening ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, followed by qualifying matches through 7 p.m. On Sunday, the opening ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., with qualifying matches continuing at 9:30 a.m. Playoffs and awards will be 2 to 5 p.m. Free public tickets can be reserved online at firstnorthcarolina.org.
With support from mentors, teams leverage science, technology, engineering and math in building robots that are designed to solve a problem under a standard set of rules. FIRST Robotics Competition engages youth ages 14-18. This season’s theme is “Charged Up.”
Founded in 1989, FIRST programs are designed to prepare youth for the future through a suite of inclusive, team-based robotics programs that can be facilitated in school or in structured after-school programs.