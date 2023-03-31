Jupiter

Members of the the Pitt Pirate Robotics club put their latest rollout, Jupiter, through its paces on Feb. 26 at First Presbyterian Church in Greenville. The group will be among 40 teams competing at Minges Coliseum this weekend.

 Contributed photo

High school robotics teams from across the state will converge on East Carolina University this weekend for the North Carolina FIRST Robotics Competition State Championship.

The competition will take place today and Sunday inside Minges Coliseum, the university announced. Forty teams and about 1,300 students, including Pitt County’s Pitt Pirates Robotics Team, will test the abilities of their machines and themselves as their robots to complete tasks, overcome obstacles and score points.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.