The first black woman to lead the state Supreme Court on Thursday told a crowd at Pitt Community College that North Carolina is stronger because of Martin Luther King Jr. and is continuing on the path he envisioned.
Chief Justice Cheri Beasley was the featured speaker at the college’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Breakfast, one of the first major events in January to celebrate the civil rights leader.
Monday is the annual a day of service involving community efforts led by the Greenville, East Carolina University and other groups, the annual Community Unity Breakfast, and a march on Fifth Street and the Interfaith Clergy service.
King, assassinated in 1968 while helping organize black sanitation workers in Memphis, Tenn., was born on Jan. 15. The federal holiday in his honor is celebrated the third Monday in January.
“We are approaching the 52nd anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King,” Beasley told the group at the Craig F. Goess Student Center. “On that day of April 4, he was actually supposed to be in North Carolina in support of who we now know as former Congresswoman Eva Clayton. She ran for congress the first time in 1968, and Dr. King was coming to North Carolina to support her. She was disappointed he was not able to make it but understood the importance of his work in Memphis to support the sanitation workers.”
Clayton became the first African American woman to represent North Carolina in the House in 1992, being elected to the 1st Congressional District. Her election was among many firsts for which King helped pave the way, Beasley said.
“Every year we think about all the ways Dr. King made life better for all of us here in America. We reflect on his speeches and his life, his pastorate and movements,” she said. “Since the 1930s, there have been sit-ins here in North Carolina to desegregate the schools, and to desegregate movie theaters, restaurants and every other place of public accommodation and housing.
“So much has changed, thankfully. I think it is important to think about where we were and where we are here today in North Carolina,” she said. “It is important to realize for the first time in this nation’s history, there are now more women, more African Americans and people of color who are serving in Congress and the North Carolina General Assembly.”
The state Supreme Court is the most diverse in the nation, with three African Americans and three women, she said. Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance is one of 20 black sheriffs in the state, she said, and made history as the state’s first black woman to be sheriff. Dance is only the fifth African American woman elected sheriff in the nation, Beasley said.
She told the audience that while these are challenging times, these are also hopeful times.
“Each of you is working in your churches and communities, your civic organizations and your sororities and fraternities; all of us are inspired by Dr. King’s work and his legacy,” she said.
“There really is no doubt that I would indeed not be sitting here and serving as the chief justice or, you, Sen. Don Davis, as a senator from this district, and so many of us who are in service, but for the life of Dr. King and the lives of so many other people whose names we never see in history books,” Beasley said.
She highlighted work communities are doing to keep juveniles out the court system as a sign of progress. She visited Pitt County in November to celebrate with local officials a law that raised the age at which nonviolent criminal offenders could be tried as adults from 16 to 18, as well as the county’s participation in the court system’s School Justice Partnership program.
“Some weeks ago, I met with a group of lawyers about how we could create solutions around children entering the juvenile justice system — how to find ways to get them back on track.”
The School Justice Partnerships — which include school administrators, law enforcement, court officers, juvenile justice personnel and others — develop and implement strategies to address student misconduct and help them succeed in school instead of entering the state’s prison system.
“Thankfully, we have them in most counties across the state now. When I became the chief justice in March last year, there was one School of Justice partnership,” she said.
“We found that last year about 11,000 young people across this state were referred from the school system to the juvenile justice system,” she said. “With the implementation of school justice partnerships around the state we have seen a decrease in referrals from the school system to the juvenile justice system by about 60 percent. I’m excited to see those kind of results.”
She also reminded the crowd to exercise their right to vote, something that King helped make possible for generations of people of color.
“For all of us, black, white, regardless of gender, for all of us and for all those who gave their lives, for the right to vote — everyone should vote. Everyone should vote.”
“We are hearing that the election of 2020 is the most important election of our lifetime. Every election is the most important of our lifetime,” she said.