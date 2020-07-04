North Carolina reported its highest one-day number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 on Friday along with a record number of people hospitalized with the virus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also reported that 11 percent of people tested for the virus have been positive, up from the 8-10 percent that's been typical and well over the 5 percent or less that officials want to see.
A total of 2,099 cases reported were reported on Friday, up from the previous high of 1,768 set on June 12. At total of 70,241 people have now contracted the virus in North Carolina since the outbreak began in March.
Hospitalizations on Friday were at 951, up from 912 on Thursday. The previous high of 915 was set on June 23. Vidant Health reported on Friday that 61 people were hospitalized in its facilities in eastern North Carolina. The number there has been rising since late June, when it had fallen to 44 people.
The Pitt County Health Department did not post new figures on Friday, which was observed by the county as a holiday. The county does not post figures over the weekend.
The county reported the case total was at 740 on Thursday. N.C. DHHS reported Friday the county had 758 cases. The state and county numbers typically differ because of lag time in reporting.
“We are seeing significant spread of the virus and it is very concerning," NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said Friday. “Today we have the highest reported day of new cases and hospitalizations — and that should be a warning to us all as we go into this holiday weekend. We don’t get a holiday from COVID-19. We all need to wear a face covering, avoid crowds and wash our hands often.”
To slow the spread of COVID-19 everyone must practice the 3 Ws — wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth, waiting six feet apart and washing your hands often.
Of today's newly reported cases, 11 percent were positive among labs that report both negative and positive tests into the state electronic reporting system — the highest percentage North Carolina has seen since late April when the state was doing more targeted testing.
NCDHHS is responding to the pandemic on multiple fronts, including surging testing and contact tracing resources in communities and populations that have been hardest hit by COVID-19.
Anyone with symptoms or anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms, should be tested for COVID-19. If you think you may need to be tested and would like to find a nearby testing place, go to Check My Symptoms and Find My Testing Place. To find short-term testing events in your community, visit the Pop-Up Testing Sites webpage.
To find out more about the response to COVID-19 in NC, visit nc.gov/covid19. Additional data is posted on the NC COVID-19 Dashboard at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
Learn more about North Carolina’s strategy to combat COVID-19.